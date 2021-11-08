We all know the famous game of Minecraft, an open world game where you can do almost anything you can imagine, from a simple shelter to spend the night, to a fantastic fortress. In Minecraft imagination is the limit and many players have gone beyond what the game allows with the creation of Mods, so this time we are going to introduce you The 10 best Mods to install in Minecraft.

What are Minecraft mods and what are they for?

Mods in Minecraft are modifications that the users themselves create to improve their gameplay or simply to give their game a better look. There is a wide variety of them, there are to change the appearance of the characters, give better performance to the game, improve the structures, add more NPCs such as animals or any creature, there are also for construction and to facilitate the crafting of objects.

How to install mods for Minecraft

The installation of the Mods in Minecraft is not only to open the file and you already have it in the game, however, it is not something very complicated, then we will explain how to install them:

Install Minecraft Forge.

Find and download a mod.

The game begins the game.

At the top right of the game window you should see the button « Game Directory »And we open the folder« Mods «. If the folder does not exist we must create it.

»And we open the folder« «. If the folder does not exist we must create it. Paste the Mod file that you have downloaded in the folder « Mods «.

«. We must close the folder both in the system and in the game.

We open the game again and select “Profile” next to the button « play «. A list of options is displayed, among which will be the “Minecraft Forge” and we will select it.

next to the button « «. A list of options is displayed, among which will be the and we will select it. With this, when we start the game we will find the installed Mods.

If you want to delete a Mod you just have to delete it from the folder «Mods«.

Where to download mods for Minecraft

There are many places where we can download the Mods created by Minecraft users, one of the most common and reliable is the site of ZonaCraft, where we will find an endless number of Mods, it is only a matter of looking for one that suits what you need.

Top 10 mods for Minecraft

The twilight forest

Unlike other Minecraft mods where they allow us to explore other biomes, this mod allows us to travel through a portal to the “Twilight Forest”, a separate dimension that presents us with a dark forest world, full of new mobs, buildings and objects to expand our collection.

Biomes O’Plenty

If we ever get bored of the biomes we have in the base game, don’t worry, as the Biomes O’Plenty mod add a ridiculous number of 80 biomes and 12 sub-biomes, from desert wastelands to totally new snowy mountains. They also add a small variety of weapons, armor, tools, food and add some new blocks to build with.

Journeymap

There are many users who when playing Minecraft would like to see the progress they make exploring the world reflected on a map (a better one than exists in the base game). And for that there is this mod called Journeymap, which allows us to visualize in a clearer way what we have explored in the world, and even show us the mobs that are around us or place points of interest throughout the map.

Fire and Ice: Dragons

This mod is designed for the true fanatics of fantasy, which add many creatures from hippogriffs, cyclops, sea snakes, hydras and, as protagonists, dragons. Letting you train them, ride them and explore the world on the back of a dragon, we can explore their lairs to find new equipment, dragon eggs and even craft equipment for them.

Candy craft

Thanks to the Candy Craft mod, we will be able to live the dream of many people from explore a world made of candy and candy, with armor and weapons made of marshmallows, and pink mountains and trees, all very sweet and pretty. A mod for all ages, but yes, be careful if you are diabetic.

Fossils and Archeology Revival

One of the coolest things in games is when there are dinosaurs, and more when we can use them as mounts. Well, this is what this mod offers, which add to our world the possibility of finding fossils and bringing these creatures of the past back to life, so we can use them as mounts or companions.

The Aether II

In the base game we have the Nether, a dimension that we could call “the hell of Minecraft”, with its own blocks, mobs and biomes. Well, this mod adds what would be “the sky”, a dimension to which we travel through a portal and that will offer us incredible views on floating islands, with new mobs, blocks and even bosses.

Galacticraft

Obviously, the name of the mod already indicates what it is about, and that is that it gives us the option to build our space station, our rocket ship and visit different planets with its own atmosphere and mobs, which enriches the exploration of the title.

Portal Blocks

This mod is made for fans of the iconic Valve saga, where we are allowed to use the Portal Gun of the games to create portals that will make us travel much faster. It also adds themed environments of the saga in Minecraft.

Decocraft

And to finish, show this mod that add a great variety of furniture (such as chairs, tables, shelves and etc.) almost infinite, which will allow us to decorate our house in many ways, and make it much more welcoming.