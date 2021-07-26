The 10 Best Mid-Range Phones according to AnTuTu

This is the TOP 10 mid-range mobile phones, according to AnTuTu

If you are looking for aand performance is one of your priorities you are in a good place. We have walked aroundto know how is the list ofbased on performance. The most famous Android benchmark produces a monthly list based on the average scores of the devices that pass its test. Thanks to this we can knowof the mid-range. If you want a high-end we already talked about the most powerful phones in July a few weeks ago.

The AnTuTu China page offers a monthly summary of the 10 best mid-range mobiles that have undergone its test. The results are quite interesting and allow us to see which terminals are at the top when it comes to performance. It is important that you do not take this list into account for the general quality of smartphones: only refers to performance.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition Honor 50 Pro Honor 50 Oppo Reno 6 5G realme Q3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G iQOO Z3 Huawei Nova 8 Pro Huawei Nova 8 Huawei Nova 7

Among the top 10 devices, the presence of 5 Huawei / Honor phones, very powerful terminals that continue to sell well in China. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition It is a Mi 11 Lite with a Snapdragon 780 processor which makes it the most interesting option if you want incredible performance.

As we have already told you, this list is valid to know how the devices perform, but not so much for the rest of the options. AnTuTu does not take into account the screen, the refresh rate, the camera or the battery, so this list should only help you to get an idea of ​​how powerful the mobile you want to buy is.

Did you expect a different list of 10 Best Mid-Range Phones?