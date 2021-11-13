The field of health is necessary and indispensable throughout the world. This service cannot be dispensed with because it affects an entire nation. That is why it is said that it is always an investment and never an expense. Although the truth is that not all countries show the same interest and this can be seen in the rate of doctors and nurses. Thus, while in some cases equipped facilities and modern machinery prevail, in others the basics are lacking. But beyond what happens abroad, now is the time to get to know the best hospitals in Mexico.

In that sense, the pandemic has been the most complex test that the health system has faced. As a result of this emergency, the obvious has been proven but many governments refuse to acknowledge. Most nations have neglected this sector and the consequences are now being observed.

Just in the case of Mexico, before the start of the health emergency there were more than 150 unfinished hospital works or that lacked equipping. While a deficit of 200 thousand doctors prevailed, of which 77 thousand were specialists. That made it difficult to care for all infected people and caused other diseases and conditions such as cancer to be neglected.

Changes to boost the training of doctors

As a result of the above, new measures have had to be implemented. Within them is the construction of the Health University which aims to exclusively train doctors and nurses with a community focus. It is a project in Mexico City, although there is also a campus in Puebla.

Another example is the increase in the number of places offered by the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM). In the 2020 edition, the places were doubled to allow more young people to become specialists.

Now, to know the best hospitals in Mexico there are many sources to which you can turn. In this case, we focus on the annual ranking prepared by Newsweek magazine and the statistics portal Statista. It is a global work in which more than two thousand hospitals from all over the world are contemplated. Although one of the options is to be able to segment the results by country.

High quality units

The work analyzed units from 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico. While in order to classify the units, three parameters were taken into account:

Recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, health professionals).

Results of patient surveys.

Performance of doctors in hospitals.

But the most interesting thing is to review the image of our country abroad. In this way, the ranking concludes that the best hospitals in Mexico today are the following:

Hospital Médica Sur – Mexico City

ABC Campus Santa Fe Medical Center – Mexico City

Angeles Hospitals – Lomas – Mexico City

ABC Campus Observatorio Medical Center – Mexico City

IMSS – Siglo XXI National Medical Center – Mexico City

Guadalajara Civil Hospital “Juan I. Menchaca” – Jalisco

General Hospital “Dr. Manuel Gea González ”- Mexico City

IMSS – La Raza National Medical Center – Mexico City

Spanish Hospital – Mexico City

General Hospital of Mexico “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”- Mexico City

Something interesting is that both public and private units were considered. While within the observations that are obtained is the deficient distribution. Of the 10 that appear in the first places, only one is outside the capital.

In this way, among the complaints is not only the lack of hospitals and medical personnel but also achieving comprehensive growth. Especially in rural areas there is a notorious lack of spaces for patient care. Remember that if you want to see the complete ranking you can do it in this link.