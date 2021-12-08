There are different areas that each country should focus on, but one of the most important is health. Its benefits can be seen throughout the population and are long-term. That is why it is never an expense but an investment. But in addition, it is not enough to build spaces for patient care; they must be equipped and remodeled from time to time. But now comes an important question, do you know which are the best hospitals in Latin America?

To offer an answer there are different investigations that are carried out. One of the most important is headed by América Economía because each year it produces the Ranking of Clinics and Hospitals. It is a work in which hospitals throughout Latin America are compared to identify those of the highest quality.

In that sense, it is necessary to remember that the last few months have been the most complicated that everyone has faced. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, in Latin America there are four of the 10 countries that have the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 globally. They are Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Colombia.

Although, regardless of adversity, some centers showed their courage and relevance by offering a service of the highest quality. They also kept care for other diseases and conditions. That is why they are considered the best hospitals in Latin America.

Criteria for choosing the best

The ranking was defined through seven dimensions: safety, dignity and patient experience, human capital, knowledge management, capacity, efficiency and prestige. While in order to participate, hospitals or clinics with quality characteristics, local prestige, a variety of medical benefits and that have been mentioned as a reference by the Ministries of Health of their respective countries or relevant sources are considered.

In the past we have already shared the results of the 2020 edition but now is the time to know the names of this year. What did not change is that the Albert Einstein Hospital (1st) in São Paulo leads the ranking. On this occasion, it also leads the dimensions of human capital and capacity, but with drops in safety and efficiency indicators, due to the pandemic. It is followed by the German Clinic (2nd) in Santiago, which leads the dimension of experience and dignity of the patient, and improves capacity. However, like the leader, the pandemic affects its position in terms of safety and efficiency.

Centers that stand out from the rest

The rest of the top 5 presents important novelties since the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires (3rd) climbs two positions to third place. This is due to the fact that it presents improvements in safety and human capital indicators, and above all improvement in the efficiency dimension relative to the rest of the group, this despite the pandemic. In fourth place, as three years ago, the Fundación Valle del Lili (4th) from Cali remains, leading the efficiency ranking in this pandemic year, and with improvements in the capacity dimension and the experience and dignity dimension of the patient.

Finally, the select group of the first five closes with the Fundación Cardioinfantil (5th), also from Colombia, which improves in knowledge management, but has low indicators of human capital and efficiency. Here we share the names of the first 10 places.

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein – Brazil German Clinic – Chile Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires – Argentina Valle del Lili Foundation – Colombia Fundación Cardioinfantil Instituto de Cardiología – Colombia Cardiovascular Foundation of Colombia – Colombia Imbanaco Cali Medical Center – Colombia Moinhos de Vento Hospital – Brazil Austral University Hospital – Argentina Pablo Tobón Uribe Hospital – Colombia

Finally, if you are interested in knowing the complete ranking with the best hospitals in Latin America, you can do it at this link.