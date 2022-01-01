This year we witnessed many changes and what we call the new reality in the world. These changes were used and reflected by various brands in the launch of their advertising campaigns throughout 2021.

Creativity and joint work, between the agency and the brand, manage to demonstrate their added value for the consumer in these proposals that will be marked in history and especially in this second year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before the beginning of the year 2022, we want to leave you the 10 best advertising campaigns that made consumers vibrate around the world.

Post Office – ‘Equality stamps’

Correos, joined this year with the NGO SOS Racismo and with El Chojin, a leading rapper in racial activism, to launch a campaign of stamps that aim to fight for equality. The initiative, called Equality Stamps (egalitarian stamps), consists of stamps with different skin colors in which black is worth less than white.

The action was launched to coincide with the anniversary of the assassination of George Floyd in the United States, which sparked the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

Vaccines Against Covid-19

Pope Francis and six cardinals and archbishops from Latin America and the United States came together to convey a message of union supporting vaccines against COVID-19 and universal vaccination.

BBVA – “Financial health”

BBVA continues with the objective that its clients improve their financial health. On this occasion, the entity carried out the campaign, which was released at the end of November and which can be seen in different advertising formats such as television, cinema, internet, press, radio and posters in the offices.

The campaign is made up of different creative pieces that are integrated into ‘The opportunity to do it better’. This initiative aims to convey in a relevant and different way the bank’s purpose of helping consumers create their own opportunities through tools to adopt better financial, consumer and sustainable behaviors.

Lacoste – Crocodile Inside

This campaign was awarded by Cannes Lions and according to the iconic award’s website, the Crocodile inside campaign received the Grand Prix award.

This ad shows a heated argument by a couple, causing catastrophic damage to their home. The woman tries to get away from the man, however she returns to be with him, later the two embrace despite the structure that is falling on them, while her slogan “Life is a beautiful Sport” appears.

Bodyform – Wombstories

Another campaign that surprised many in 2021. It is about the creative perspective of women’s lives and their relationship with menstruation, even from the inside. It tells the story of six women who live in different situations, from an abortion to pain caused by endometriosis, in addition to the first time that menstruation appears. This ad was awarded 4 Grand Prix.

Renault – Village Électrique

This announcement showed that Renault’s “Electric Town” also won a Grand Prix at Cannes 2021. Renault managed to switch all vehicles from a small French community to electric mobility. The ad features some community feedback on these zero-emission “Zoe” cars and shows us how they use them for their daily commutes.

FedEx – Grizz: the job interview

In the publicity film made by the BBDO agency, it is announced that Memphis is not only the world headquarters of FedEx, but also the home of the NBA team Memphis Grizzlies. It’s no coincidence that the Grizz team mascot is asking for a job at FedEx with a good salary and flexible hours, ahead of the team’s season opener on Oct. 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wUHwqMB5JU

Ford – Future = Present

A car presenting itself in a future world as a machinery that can do everything, this is how Ford presents one of its latest launches to the automotive market.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – Wear blue for rescue

This important advertising piece raises awareness about the necessary animal adoption.

P&G: Mental Charge

This is a campaign about the mental burden experienced by women, mainly those who are in charge of housework.

The purpose of the P&G campaign is to give value, on the one hand, to that sector of women who dedicate themselves to it, showing how difficult it can be emotionally.

