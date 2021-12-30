Gas Processing Centers

It is mainly based on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the plants dedicated to this energy.

“Starting next year and until the 24th, we will increase the production of wet gas at Pemex. To process this gas in the Nuevo Pemex and Cactus complexes, we are going to carry out several actions, ”assured Oropeza.

In this sense, he referred to Campo Lakach, a project for the extraction of gas in deep waters in Veracruz, which would be resumed with the support of the Private Initiative.

“Pemex could recover almost 1.2 billion dollars, reducing the loss to only 253 million dollars,” he explained.

The general director of Pemex, Octavio Oropeza, presented a decalogue that seeks to achieve energy self-sufficiency in the country.

(Photo: @Pemex)



Fuel market recovery

Because with the energy reform, Pemex lagged behind in the number of service stations, it will integrate the business process in a single area.

On November 29, the creation of a subsidiary company was approved that will strengthen Pemex’s marketing activities and make decision-making more agile.

Wellness Gas

Maintain prices through programs such as Gas Bienestar and stimuli to the IEPS in fuels so as not to affect the economy of families.

Critical risks

Specific budgetary resources were assigned in the amount of 12 thousand 789 million pesos for the attention of 659 critical risks that are those that can cause serious or catastrophic consequences within the company, which can even affect personnel, the population or the environment environment.

Basification of workers (retirements and pensions)

Finally, he made reference to the personnel that are part of the State productive company, which will seek to increase the labor stability of Pemex workers, granting bases for 17.00 employees as a principle in the year 2022.