Inspector Laura Lebrel stars in the first great return of 2022 in terms of national television. The 1 of TVE has announced that next Sunday, January 9 we will be able to see ‘Laura and the mystery of the unexpected murderer’, the return in film form of ‘The mysteries of Laura’.

He has announced it through one of the promos of the film, which features the return of a Greyhound. seemingly somewhat rusty with a new murder mystery located in the facilities of the Complutense University of Madrid.

The victim is an academic criminologist and former police adviser who will appear dead locked up in his office with a shot in the chest and no trace of either the murder weapon or the culprit. A mystery written by Javier Holgado and Carlos Vila, the creators of the series, and directed by Pablo Guerrero.

Maria Pujalte returns to give life to Inspector Lebrel, leading a cast that we will see again some of the protagonists of the original series as Oriol Tarrasón, Laura Pamplona, ​​Beatriz Carvajal Y Cesar Camino. In addition, Raul Mérida, Joaquín Climent, Carmen Conesa, Carlos Hipólito and Nadia Al Saidi are incorporated.