We keep hearing rumors of this future helmet of mixed reality, mix between virtual and augmented, which Apple would be working on. Today’s rumors come, this time, from the hand of Mark Gurman, who in the most recent edition of his Power On newsletter, tells us about Apple’s plans for this long-awaited device.

Three central areas that will be progressively expanded

The focus of this case can be very broad. The possible applications of virtual and augmented reality technology are enormous, but in the first instance, will focus on three pillars: games, multimedia consumption and communication. Thus, we move away, in time, from Apple’s plans to replace iPhone iPad and Mac with these glasses and we focus on three mini application areas.

“Games will be a strong focus of the machine, especially considering that it will have multiple processors, a fan, extremely high resolution displays and its own App Store. It seems that Apple wants to position the device as a dream for game developers. Next, media consumption. I hope Apple will work with multimedia partners to create content that can be viewed in virtual reality on the device. Third, communications. Animojis and a VR FaceTime-like experience to be the Zoom of the new was.

Mark Gurman already stated last October that this mixed reality headset would arrive as soon as next year. According to the Bloomberg reporter “Apple plans to unleash its expensive device with advanced chips, displays, sensors and avatar-based features as early as next year. ”This first device, however, will come at a hefty price tag, a way to attract the right audience.

Bear in mind that, as in many other devices, the key to the success of these glasses or helmet is in the software. A lot of software can come from Apple, like FaceTime itself in virtual reality, for example, but the input of developers is needed for the product to be as successful as expected. In this sense, a high price can serve to make this helmet something closer to a development kit than to a product for the masses.

According to the latest information we have, this mixed reality headset would start at a price of 2000 dollars. A price, on the other hand, with a lot of sense if we start talking about the processors and components we hope to see in this little device.

The least the rumors seem to clear up is the kind of mixed reality we’d see. Let us remember that we call mixed reality the mixture between virtual reality, where we do not see anything of the world around us, and augmented reality, where we see our world and an overlay of information on top. Ming-Chi Kuo was pointing at an AR device. Meanwhile, other rumors speak of RV and Gurman bets on mixed reality. We will see, as we get closer to the possible launch, what else we can know about this interesting device.

