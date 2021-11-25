At the beginning of the month we talked about the famous youtuber MrBeast recreating the settings of ‘The Squid Game’, the most watched series in Netflix history. 456 participants were aiming for a prize of $ 456,000. What the youtuber showed was a titanic effort to recreate as much as possible the lethal tests of the South Korean series game, and from what he has taught in a new video, he has succeeded.

The premise was try to simulate what was seen in the series but without deaths, of course. And that has been worth so that a few hours after the publication of the video, it has already been viewed more than 24 million times and have 3.5 million likes.

From ‘Red Light – Green Light’ to ‘Chair Game’





Despite avoiding deaths, this version of ‘The Squid Game’ is very exciting. ‘ MrBeast has made changes to the game to make it peaceful, and yet, passing tests has been even more difficult in some cases than what was seen in the series.

In its ‘Red light – green light’, which is nothing more than our ‘English Chick’ With technology, not as many players fall as in the series, because they already know what they are going for, but there is a motion detection that seems even more extreme than that of the series. On Netflix we saw multiple players talking or moving a bit between takes, but what MrBeast has built is even more demanding about not moving.

The following test is traced to that of the series. We talk about the cleverly cut out the cookie to get from it an umbrella, a triangle, etc.. There are many players who manage to overcome it, more than 100. Those who do not overcome it pretend to be dead, as happens in the series if they are eliminated. After that comes the test of the rope, recreated in a spectacular way and that transmits the same tension as in the series due to the sensation it gives of being at a great height. Instead of falling into a void, they fall on foam, but the fear and frustration are there.





After that comes proof of the marbles, which consists of competing in the way you want with another player to remove the marbles. The most attractive thing about this test in the recreation is that, that the setting of the series has been recreated. Doing something like this on YouTube is historical. Neither is tension lacking in the next test, the dreaded exercise of jumping between glass and glass not falling into a void. Void that is again filled with foam on which it hurts to fall, but in a psychological sense. The platform break is not so drastic, but it is also dramatic.

The strategy of the series it is also in recreation, letting, for example, other players beat you when you are not brave enough Like to take the next step and risk falling Looking ahead to the final test we see only six players, who instead of playing the Squid Game, play the chair game, the one in which you have to get seated when the music stops playing knowing that there is one less chair. which players per round. Here the players go with their hands tied, and if you lose, they take you in a coffin.