In these lines we are going to focus on something as important as the sound that these types of applications propose to us. In addition to stability and image quality, there are many other aspects that we must demand from a player of the level of VLC. Keep in mind that these types of applications are generally used to play our favorite movies and series, as well as to listen to music. Therefore, both elements must be carefully cared for.

Depending on the way in which this content that we are going to reproduce has been created, its quality will vary regardless of the player we use. It is precisely for this reason that programs like the aforementioned VLC additionally propose a series of configuration functions. For example, it may be the case that we load a certain file and its sound leaves much to be desired. With this, what we want to tell you is that on many occasions we find videos or music files whose volume is especially low. Perhaps with other more basic players this is something that has no solution, no matter how much we raise the program volume control.

But it is interesting to know that VLC lets us increase this volume beyond the usual, which sometimes will be very helpful. This is precisely what we are going to show you next.