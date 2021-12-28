For many years many users around the world have used the P2P networks to share files in Torrent format. For this, specific clients such as uTorrent, Transmission or qBittorrent are used, programs that are surely more than familiar to you.
This mode when sharing data is very useful in the event that we are going to transmit large files. It is precisely for all this that many companies use this type of files to share their own projects with their clients. A clear example of all this is found in the Linux ISO distributions that we usually download to our team.
Many of the developers of these open source operating systems do not offer them so much in the form of direct download, as via Torrent. At the same time this download method is used many times, to the chagrin of the entertainment industry, for content piracy. In this way, what is achieved is to massively share videos belonging to high-quality movies and series easily. However, something we must bear in mind is that the latter is totally illegal.
After all that has been said, it is not difficult to imagine that the aforementioned are used in most cases. P2P networks to download files. But of course, so that most of us can carry out this type of task, other users of these networks have had to upload them. At first perhaps this is a task that seems somewhat complicated, but it is not at all. In fact, these clients we are referring to give us the opportunity to create our own torrent files easily and quickly.
Sharing files is easy thanks to torrent
The first thing we should know is that when we talk about torrent clients in reality we refer to programs that offer us everything we need to download content using P2P networks. Additionally, they put at our disposal a good number of functions that allow us to customize the application to get the maximum performance to connections used here. At the same time, if at any time we have considered creating our own files in Torrent format to share our own content with other users, these same clients make things much easier for us.
It must be said that the most popular clients that we download and use for this type of task, also usually propose the possibility of create these files. Serve as a clear example of all this that the powerful proposal of qBittorrent, allows us to do this with a couple of mouse clicks. Thus, we only have to go to the Tools / Create Torrent menu option to generate our own content file. Next, we just have to fill in the fields that the program will ask us to automatically create that resulting file.
Something similar happens in another of the clients that most of you probably already know, we refer to the popular uTorrent client. In this specific case we will only have to access the File menu and click on the option Create new torrent. As in the previous case, a new window will appear on the screen in which we will fill in the necessary fields and parameters. That way we can share our files with the rest of the world through these clients.