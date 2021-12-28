This mode when sharing data is very useful in the event that we are going to transmit large files. It is precisely for all this that many companies use this type of files to share their own projects with their clients. A clear example of all this is found in the Linux ISO distributions that we usually download to our team.

Many of the developers of these open source operating systems do not offer them so much in the form of direct download, as via Torrent. At the same time this download method is used many times, to the chagrin of the entertainment industry, for content piracy. In this way, what is achieved is to massively share videos belonging to high-quality movies and series easily. However, something we must bear in mind is that the latter is totally illegal.

After all that has been said, it is not difficult to imagine that the aforementioned are used in most cases. P2P networks to download files. But of course, so that most of us can carry out this type of task, other users of these networks have had to upload them. At first perhaps this is a task that seems somewhat complicated, but it is not at all. In fact, these clients we are referring to give us the opportunity to create our own torrent files easily and quickly.