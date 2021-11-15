Without crowdfunding, there are a number of projects that probably would never have seen the light of the market due to their proposals, whether due to having risky mechanics, opting for a vintage style or being too visceral.

That later there are publishers who see the potential and jump on the bandwagon is a well-received side effect, having a well-known case in Spain with the sensational Blasphemous by the Sevillians The Game Kitchen under the tutelage of the English Team 17. And if we mention that 2019 instant classic is because the kinematics of Slaughter No Hit, from Barcelona’s Rebel Crew Studio, evoke part of its essence (and gore), even if the game pulls in other directions.

As can be seen in the entry trailer of his presentation on KickStarter, where the studio asks for 35,000 euros to finance its work, we are facing a roguelike in this case that gives a lot of weight to the skill of the player. The reason? If we dodge the enemy’s attacks and defeat him, we will gain an advantage; while if they hit us, a negative handicap will come into play.

As if this were not enough, the tone of the game is the most macabre, with the apron of the bloody protagonist and with a life of its own. And with a series of monsters that are not governed by the typical horror movie, but there will be seemingly normal things, like a giant bloody popcorn bucket. But yes, there will also be a giant baby, something already suffered in the great Zombies Ate My Neighbors from 93.

If the campaign goes well and they manage to raise all that money, the studio will try to launch it on all current systems (Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony consoles, apart from Steam and GOG) by the end of 2023. So there will be time to see how it evolves and see its improvements and handicaps in more detail. My interest already has it.