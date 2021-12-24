This has been a very busy week for OnlyFans starring different scandals and the resignation of its CEO and founder, Tim Stokely, who will be replaced by the current head of communications, Ami Gan. And these events seal a critical year for a platform that in 2021 decided to leave its main identity stamp and abandon pornography. We review OnlyFans, or what remains of it.

OnlyFans came to the world in 2015. Faced with the prudishness that floods most of the most popular social networks where a nipple is censored (fear of this part of the body led Amazon’s Twitch to censor Prime Video a few days ago, also from Amazon), this platform focused his business on nudity and pornography.

The resignation of its creator and his substitute

OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely resigned from his position this week. According to the information made public, Stokely made this decision on his own initiative and remains in the company as a director. You want to try new challenges, according to what the CEO has said on his Instagram account.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur has appeared in reports on the huge mansion he owns in the UK and for his love of lavish parties. Something very different from what other leaders of multi-million dollar platforms show to the public, such as Mark Zuckerberg (who always wears the same clothes), CEO of Meta or Jack Dorsey who for the moment says he is the CEO of Twitter (although he has also announced his retirement and that he is a lover of yoga, meditation and silent retreats).

OnlyFans keeps 20% of all income and its growth during 2020, together with the lockdown due to a pandemic (since many people in the world were left without a job and could not go out to look for it) it was immense: it went from 13 million to 82 million subscribers. and, thus, one of the companies that benefited the most from the confinement.

Amrapali Gan, who joined OnlyFans as Director of Marketing and Communications last year, will assume the position of CEO. Prior to OnlyFans, Gan was VP of Marketing for the Cannabis Cafe in Los Angeles, America’s first cannabis restaurant, where she worked on its launch. Branding after the separation of Lowell Herb Co. Gan is 36 years old, was born in Mumbai (India) and has also worked in the marketing area of ​​PepsiCo.

Controversies with the service

This same week a serious controversy splashed on this platform. And a serious controversy. There was clients who were paying to chat with models from large accounts when they were actually talking to agency employees posing as them. According to what has been made public, the conversations were very intimate and, in theory, confidential, since it seems that the topics of conversation were about fetishes, fantasies and other private matters.

The agency that starred in this is Unruly, agency that manages model accounts on these types of pages. From what has been known, they not only publish the photos and manage the accounts, they also answer the numerous messages they receive by posing as the represented models.

Another issue that no one escapes is that almost the vast majority of people who are exposed are women while a The vast majority of people who pay to consume content are men. 97.3% of content creators are women, specifically.

Censoring or not censoring pornography





In August this year, OnlyFans announced a ban on its users from posting any sexually explicit conduct starting in October. The creators they will be able to continue posting nude photos and videosas long as they “are consistent with OnlyFans policy,” according to the official announcement. His business led to immense growth. That is why the news was strange. In fact, a few days later the opinion was changed and it was announced that pornography would remain.

The official discourse was that this measure would obtain financing from investors who preferred not to enter a pornography business. But investigating further it was also learned that there were several serious controversies. For example, posts were discovered in which content creators exploited the homeless for some of their videos. Also, a US National Security agent confessed to the BBC in a private statement that many images of child abuse are discovered.