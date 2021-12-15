Breaking all gender stereotypes, Angela Merkel, PhD in Quantum Chemistry, in 2005 began a long and fruitful political career as someone who starts a personal project, with dedication and dreams ahead.

Throughout her sixteen years in office, she faced several crises and in all of them her skills as a great negotiator managed to position her as one of the most powerful women in history.

Like Margaret Thatcher, Merkel had to endure the resistance of a rigid parliament that reluctantly helped her gradually to form a government. In the eyes of the former German Chancellor, life in a unified country, without polarizations or social fractures, was one of the most important state projects.

Living almost all her life the harsh consequences of the Second World War, in a divided country with wide disparities, Angela Merkel found austerity natural, without political poses, but with great forcefulness.

She was born and raised on the communist side of Germany, the daughter of a pastor in the Lutheran church, bartender During his university days and with teaching aspirations, he was picking up throughout his life the pulse of a society that was urged by sensitivity, national unity and empathy towards the other.

He discreetly celebrated the fall of the Berlin Wall at age 35, as his sense of responsibility and duty always came first. A woman full of strength and courage and who was not interested in sitting in Vladimir Putin’s office surrounded by his dogs, even knowing how afraid she is of dogs.

Many wanted to intimidate her, but her political cunning and her sense of state always accompanied her.

Steadfast in the face of the most complex moments in the economic and political life of the European Union, Merkel managed to put Germany at the center of regional development with progressive and inclusive policies. Although he had ups and downs on climate issues, today he leaves clear and important commitments that his successor must follow up to fulfill the agreement at COP26.

From 2005 to date, his government has been strengthened with the milestones that in almost two decades have delineated the profile of global development; the breakdown of the global financial system in 2008, the instability that threatened the continuity of the European Union, the migration crisis to Europe in 2015 and the health crisis caused by Covid-19 a couple of years ago. With the ups and downs of history, her popularity fluctuated repeatedly, but without a doubt the constant was her consolidation as the European leader par excellence and the woman around whom the great global agreements were built.

Angela Merkel’s legacy is very great, a great example of humility and from whom surely the girls of the next generations will learn that they can build their dreams and their lives without the heavy gender stigmas that have limited us for centuries. They will also learn “to look at the world from the eyes of others”, as Merkel put it in her farewell speech.

