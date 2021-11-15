Adolfo Ruiz, personal finance expert and communication director of Grupo Financiero Ve por Más (BX +), and Rubén Chávez, CEO and founder of Yotepresto, share with Expansión some recommendations to make the most of promotions.

“Personal finance is not making you a miser, if it is not how I can manage my resources to be able to spend intelligently,” explained Ruiz, who added that the challenge is to find “the right balance between greed and waste.”

Planning

There is a formula that nobody resists: discounts + months without interest (MSI). But, without proper planning, end-of-the-year shopping can end in a serious hangover for the pocketbook.

Before looking for offers and making a purchase, Adolfo Ruiz recommended drawing up a budget, which includes all the income of the season – salaries, extra income and, if it is the case, the Christmas bonus – and all the expenses that have to be do, regardless of whether they are young or old.

“With credit cards we have to understand two things: it is not an additional income and this affects my daily income and my ability to borrow,” said the Bx + specialist.

In the case of months without interest, the founder of Yotepresto said that it is not advisable to allocate more than 30% of total income for the payment of this type of consumer debt and that the good that is purchased should last longer than the term in that is going to be paid, preferably that the term is not greater than one year.

Once the amount is clear, it is important to do adequate planning, putting first what is going to buy and that it is something that is really necessary, as well as comparing prices and offers.

“2021 may be the worst year to buy electronics in a long time, due to the issue of prices” that have gone up due to the shortage of chips and some components, said Rubén Chávez.

Compare

Thanks to the internet and mobile devices, it is possible to buy in minutes between several options. In addition, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), in the case of Buen Fin, launched the Who is who in El Buen Fin .

The season of sales and discounts can also be useful to help Santa and the Three Wise Men with better sources of financing.