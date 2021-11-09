Let’s face it, we all like to brag about having the latest and brand new gear. And especially when we start taking photos it is always tempting to think that that camera or smartphone that they just announced as revolutionary will help us to be better photographers. But is it really so? It may be but, the true truth is that this new team is hardly going to make you a better photographer. However, there are things that could.

Learn the basics

Knowing what it is and how to handle the exposure triangle, how to control depth of field, how to choose the best lenses … Assimilating these and many other things can help you to be a better photographer. And for this you do not need a new equipment, just what you have. If you are new to photography, get a solid grasp on the fundamentals it is what will really make the difference in your photographs.

And we are not only talking about technique, but also about other more artistic aspects such as one that is fundamental in photography and in which the equipment is not the least important: the composition. Being able to create a good composition will help you turn the three-dimensional world into an effective two-dimensional image.

Light management

And if composition is important what to say about the light. Photography is writing with light, so studying the different types of light that can affect a scene, knowing the temperature of light and how it affects the white balance of a photo are things whose knowledge will improve you.





And for that you don’t need a specific team either; in fact you don’t even need a camera: all you have to do is observe what the light is like In the different environments in which we move and at different times of the day, see what they illuminate and what shadows they create. In short, to improve our images it is important to learn to observe the light to be able to take advantage of it and learn to control our camera to be able to capture it better.

Know your team well

Even if you think you need a camera or smartphone Again, it is very possible that you have not yet been able to take full advantage of what you have. So try find out how you can get the most out of it, starting by reading the instruction book (if you did not do it at the time) or rereading it until you fully understand all its functions. You may not know it, but it is quite common that many photographers do not know that their cameras can do certain things that are not well known to beginners.

Ask for an opinion on your work

You may think that the photos you take are not good enough, but have you shown them to someone? If you are able to find someone who can see your work and give your opinion honestly, and incidentally tips to improve, it is easy that you forget to buy a new team.





You can turn to the teachers of photography workshops or classes, or other photographers that you find in photography groups. You could also submit to the opinion of the general public, but as long as they are willing to give you an honest opinion (family does not usually count).

Try new things

That “getting out of our comfort zone” is good advice that can help us improve, because it forces us to experiment and face different things. Take photos of something you’ve never captured before, experiment in new locations, use different filters, different time of day, or completely new themes.

Just doing something new can often stimulate new ideas and help us get out of the creative rut. And ultimately, it can help us become better photographers, learning what we like best and what our strengths are.

Look at your photos with different eyes

Sometimes, if we examine our photos some time after taking them we will realize that, although they did not seem very good at the time, have improved over time, like good wine. That is why it is advisable to review our photos from time to time, try to look at them with different eyes and look for the best ones or which ones, with a little editing, can become a good photo.

At the same time, it is advisable to look beyond photography and art in general. Enjoy photography exhibitions, research for artists who have developed a style and who have something interesting to say with their art. Seeking inspiration and knowledge in the work of others it can also help us improve.

In short, before buying new equipment we should be clear that doing so is not the key to being a better photographer. What can really make a big difference is something we have with us all the time, our creativity and our knowledge, and that is independent of the camera we have right now.