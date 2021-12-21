In a new attack against the National Electoral Institute (INE) for postponing the consultation to revoke the mandate, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, accused that the electoral body only used as a pretext the lack of budget .

The capital’s president pointed out that to date, the electoral authorities have not implemented an austerity plan that allows them to have more resources to carry out this type of democratic exercise.

They put as a pretext, so I say, as a pretext, that they require more resources; however, the National Electoral Institute has not carried out an austerity program in keeping with the times of the country, ”Sheinbaum reproached.

“It receives many billions of pesos and we believe that with this resource it has, it can be adequately distributed to be able to carry out this mandate revocation consultation,” he said.

Without mentioning it directly, the capital’s head of government told the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, to limit the consultation process just because she does not agree with him.

“That they stop traveling, that they stop using such ostentatious vehicles, that they make an internal austerity program,” he said.

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that the resources that the INE requests to optimally carry out the revocation consultation is a secondary issue and what should be privileged is its completion regardless of the number of boxes that are installed in the country.

“An electoral body, which should promote democracy, has dedicated itself to obstructing it; even without respecting the constitutional mandate in essence, in spirit, the rest is secondary, that if they have a budget or no budget.

“The fundamental thing here is that the Constitution requires that, if the requirements established by law are met,” he said.

