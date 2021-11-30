Sometimes, not every day, not every month, not every year we are enough to cry and release pain, anger, fear, frustration or repressed feelings and thoughts.

There are thousands, millions of stories. Women come and go, but conditions do not change, they do not improve, much less evolve.

The normalization of violence against girls and women is perhaps, anthropologically, the most ancient way of systematizing negative patterns.

Digital activism in the 21st century has helped to make visible what is perhaps the most serious problem that globally destroys the social fabric. It is a fact that 1 in 3 women around the world has suffered some type of aggression, violence, harassment or abuse throughout their lives, but throughout the two years of the pandemic the health and humanitarian crisis has increased the aggressions and the condition of violence against girls and women, making in thirteen countries (one of them Mexico) 2 out of every 3 women have (or have) suffered and reported some event of violence, discrimination, abuse, harassment or neglect.

Gender-based violence has intensified and worsened in those countries with the worst health security strategies. The toxic patterns that frame violence can end up eliminating stigmas, labels, believing the victims, adopting more understanding and inclusive positions and leaving aside the social stigmas that cause profound damage to society.

Let’s avoid normalizing institutional, organizational and social behaviors that for centuries have placed women at the center of this serious problem and let’s begin to change our way of seeing the world.

Leaving no one behind implies building a more just society, without handouts, demagogy or assistance; but from a true empathy and objective knowledge of the situation. Including access at all times to equal and equitable opportunities from education to personal development. Let us educate from action and not from intention, the best way to create a better future for girls and women is the generation of a new conscience, one that educates and promotes a culture of prevention and treats the issue with a health focus public.

The atrocities committed from the uses and customs must cease to be normalized and must be addressed with all the edges of a complexity that requires one of the greatest violations of human rights.

Comprehensive security and unrestricted access to public health systems that recognize that there is still a veil around mistreatment, sexual abuse, inequality and violence perpetrated against girls and women, a condition that is of course accentuated in indigenous groups, communities marginalized and more vulnerable.

The story of Patria, Minerva and María Teresa continues to resonate around the world, in every murdered woman, in every violated, abused or silenced woman. Today, the humanitarian crisis facing the world requires action and commitment from civil society, men and women, companies and governments, and human beings who, without absurd polarizations or talk, are capable of raising their voices, empowering and working in favor of a more dignified, humane and supportive world.

The 21st century requires the redeignification of the human being, leaving aside the negative impact of health crises, wars, climate change and global tragedies.

We need to be a woman to stop being a tragedy.

