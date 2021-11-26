In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos wiped out half of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. But… what happened to Kate Bishop?

Character Kate bishop has been officially featured in the series of Hawk Eye from Disney Plus interpreted by Hailee steinfeld. She was a little girl when the Chitauri attacked New York and was able to witness how Clint barton (Jeremy Renner) defended the city despite not having powers or armor like Captain America, Hulk, Thor or Hombre de Hierro. So the young woman must show her most heroic side in order to be at the height of facing beings like Thanos.

From that shocking moment, she decided to learn to defend herself and has become a great archer. We still have a lot to find out about this character, but it will surely be important in the future, but the actress Hailee steinfeld wanted to reveal if Kate bishop survived “snap” from Thanos or not.

“No, I think we see her survive and we see, you know, the loss there as well. And that did not happen to her ”.

So Kate bishop survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War and continued with his training.

Will she be the leader of a new generation of Avengers?

Although Thanos is no longer alive in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, there are still serious threats out there. So what the Earth needs are new heroes who take the place of the most veteran. Therefore, it is already rumored that they will make a Young Avengers movie and we could see Kate bishop, Ironheart, the children of the Scarlet Witch, Kid loki and Morgan stark, forming a team. Although for now all plans are secret.

