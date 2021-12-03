More than two years have passed since the Marvel Cinematic Universe story arc in which the main villain was Thanos ended. During the initial three phases of the MCU, we witnessed the power that the crazy titan was accumulating with the gems of infinity. However, with the events of the comic being much less known by the majority public, Cinematic omissions leave some qualities that Thanos possessed in limbo on the colored pages of Marvel comics. In fact, a specific power that he possesses in the comic is completely ignored in the cinema; a power that, moreover, would have made him completely invincible and almighty.

Anyone who has seen the MCU movies will know that almost all the displays of power that Thanos left on the big screen were reduced to those that possessed the gems of infinity that gradually was getting, in addition to his supernatural physical strength and, above all, mental strength. In fact, on the latter, we could see how he managed to evade Mantis’s hypnosis, although his mental powers went far beyond that, as explained in ScreenRant. And it is that Thanos, in addition to that, in the comic he had telepathic powers capable of psychologically destroying a rival, and even write false memories in his mind.

Of course, Thanos set a high bar in the Marvel Cinematic UniverseAs it was portrayed in a very interesting way and, with its pluses and minuses, it was written with enough depth to endow the character with something more than mere antagonism. Now, after everything that happened in the outcome of Phase 3, Phase 4 is picking up pace and continues to lay the foundations of what Marvel will be in cinemas and television for the next few years. There are many unknowns to discoverBut there is no doubt that the franchise will continue to be a success in the short and medium term.