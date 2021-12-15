The job search can be one of the heaviest tasks, since there is always a latent uncertainty within the applicant; However, there are various techniques that can help strengthen the chances of being hired, such is the case of a young man who applied for a job in one of the largest companies in the world, they go through various filters until the resounding news of his non-hiring However, the applicant rejected a post on LinkedIn which earned him a job offer from the company that had previously hired him.

The history

In 2018, a young man named Jonathan Javier, applied for a job vacancy at Google, where he passed at least three tests before being rejected; however, this young man decided not to accept that relationship “My motto is rejection is redirection,” Javier explained.

Javier made the decision to apply after learning that he would be fired from his job and having experience in sales strategies and product operations, he thought that Google would be a good option to search for a new opportunity.

Snap was the company where the applicant worked, which states that: “They gave us a few weeks to look for new jobs, and I got an interview on Google almost in the last week of my stay at Snap.” However, he was rejected, due to this and motivated by the job search I decide to tell his story on LinkedIn

After this reason, Javier received at least 10 proposals from different companies, including Lyft and Tesla; However, after a couple of weeks of telling his job search story, the technology giant contacted him to offer him a vacancy as a sales operations analyst, which is how after being rejected from Google, he was hired by Google.

Hiring within the technology giant inspired Javier and after what happened he pointed out: “It is an unconventional strategy, but one that I recommend to people who are also part of the Great Resignation or who are affected by the layoffs.”

The message on LinkedIn

The post that Javier made, which earned him the Google hiring, had various elements, to begin with, he exposed his specific situation and how it was his step to find himself at that moment in his life, later he recounted how it was the way in which he tried to recover from the events of his life. Subsequently, he sought to publicize his work experience with the intention of publicizing his skills and what he could contribute to professional performance, to conclude with a gratitude for the support received and a clear message to take action.

Javier’s original post.

Recently, I got the news that there were going to be some changes to my position at Snap. Although it’s hard to hear news like this sometimes, changes like this happen in technology, and that was the risk I was willing to take for a greater reward and experience that correlated with my short-term and long-term goals.

Nonetheless, I am grateful and fortunate for the opportunity to work for a great company to start my career. I remember last year I graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with great aspirations to work in the tech industry. Through perseverance and hard work, it paid off.

Whether it’s helping to improve operations processes, new feedback update, or helping student / job seekers get into technology, I am grateful for the experience and excited for where my next adventure will take me.

Thanks to my teammates and everyone who helped me learn and grow over the past year. If you are looking for someone who is passionate about helping others, who has years of business experience, and who shows leadership through different initiatives, feel free to pass on my information! I would love to connect and also help out where I can.

