At this point, we all know how the launch of GTA The Trilogy has roughly turned out, a title that should have meant a remaster with all the quality that Rockstar has us used to, but it was the opposite. But nevertheless, Xbox owners have a little big head start with the title, since thanks to Smart Delivery, the physical version of GTA The Trilogy works much better.

Through its twitter account, the journalist Ben Turpin commented on an issue that PlayStation users are dissatisfied with, since if you buy the physical edition of the game on this platform, it will not be updated to the new generation version, even if it has said patch. Quite the contrary, this on Xbox does happen, since if we buy both the physical and digital version, it is immediately updated to the Xbox Series X | S version, and this is due to Smart Delivery.

Thanks to Smart Delivery, the physical version of GTA The Trilogy has a huge advantage on Xbox

Everyone can finally buy a physical version of the GTA Trilogy in most retail stores – but there’s a catch. You can’t upgrade to the PS5 version if you decide to pickup the physical version. I strongly advise against buying it until the game is improved with more patches. pic.twitter.com/Y23mbJTRGc – Ben Turpin (@videotech_) December 17, 2021

Analysis of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

As you can see in the tweet, Turpin comments the following (translated): “Everyone can finally buy a physical version of GTA Trilogy at most retail stores, but there is a problem. You cannot upgrade to the PS5 version if you decide to purchase the physical version. If you purchase the Xbox One version, the free upgrade to the Series X | S version is available immediately. I’m not sure why Rockstar isn’t offering PS5 owners a free update. “

Undoubtedly, the data is curious for all PlayStation owners who want to play the title, since they will not be able to do so with the features provided by the next gen patch. Nevertheless, Xbox users if they take advantage of the GTA The Trilogy patch, being optimized with the Smart Delivery function.

