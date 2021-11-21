These are the three options that will come to Edge and that will place it above in functionalities with respect to Chrome.

We are in a very special time of the year, where sales in most electronic stores multiply by 100, and that is why being attentive to the different offers and the availability of products is essential so that we do not run out of those items that we have been following for months, be it a television or a brand new console like a PS5.

Until now, we usually make use of third-party extensions to track prices in browsers like Edge or Chrome, but this is going to end, because Microsoft is working on an improved and intuitive price tracker that is going to be great for the times. Shopping.

While Edge can currently display a product price history when you’re shopping on compatible websites, the browser will also soon alert you in real time of any price changes for a product you’ve followed.

When activated you will receive notifications through the Edge browser about price adjustments for items you have recently viewed and you can access this option from the dedicated blue button that will be located to the right of the browser’s address bar. It is not available yet but it will arrive very soon.

But Microsoft engineers they work in two other features for your browser: a compromised password warning and also an efficiency mode.

Regarding the notice of compromised passwords the browser will warn you that one of the passwords you have used has been compromised in some kind of security hole, inviting you to change it.

The best thing about this is that the browser will try to take you directly to the change password page of said website, or it will even try to automatically fill in the current and new password fields, although this automatic aspect seems that it will only work with a series of specific web pages .

And the other characteristic has no greater mystery because it is a efficiency mode. If you are using Edge browser on a low battery computer, the browser will automatically calibrate RAM and CPU usage to extend battery life.

Note that this function can be activated or deactivated in the configuration menu within the browser’s system and performance.