TGA would have announcements 'as important as Elden Ring'

There are only a couple more days to The Game Awards 2021, an event that promises to be packed with surprises and exciting announcements. And it is that according to Geoff Keighley, host and organizer of the ceremony, we can anticipate several novelties’ as important as Elden Ring ‘.

Talking with USA Today, Keighley He said it was an honor to have worked with FromSofware, and announced that “there could be more things from the study” this Thursday.

“All shows have mysteries, and even at last year’s Game Awards, people really wanted to see something. This year? Oh God, I think we have four or five things that are up to the task. The fact that FromSoftware bet on me and the Summer Game Fest when they could have done something more traditional like E3, it meant a lot to me. It was a huge honor to have worked with them, so stay tuned, more things could come from you. “

Secondly, Keighley says there are probably “six to 10” video games that will be revealed at TGA 2021 and that people don’t even know they exist.

“We will reveal them on the show in a fun way. We’ll see how this all plays out, but I feel pretty safe. We have a fairly diverse guideline from many studies across the industry. It’s really going to get good this year. “

Remember that The Game Awards 2021 this will be taking place December 9 at 7PM downtown time Mexico. To know the complete list of nominees, we leave it in the following link.

Editor’s note: Frankly, Keighley always tends to oversell the event and with good reason. After all, he is not only the host, but also the organizer so obviously he wants as many eyes as possible on stage. In the same way, it will be interesting to know all the news that we will see during the show.

Via: USA Today