TGA will show us the first trailer of the Halo series

Last week, Xbox and Halo celebrated their 20th anniversary, and as a result of all this, we also had our first video preview for the new series of Halo preparing Paramount +. The teaser in question did not show many details about the project, but that will change in a few weeks.

Kiki Wolfkill, director of transmedia products for 343 Industries, revealed that it will be the next December 9, during the ceremony of The Game Awards, when we get a chance to see the first real trailer for this series.

“We would not have released something small without knowing that we would be able to accompany it later with something more substantial. Therefore, our plan is to release a first trailer during the Game Awards gala on December 9. This trailer is intended to give people a broader idea of ​​what the series is about. “

Wolfkill He did not give more details about it, since obviously it will be better to wait for that day instead of spoil some moments that we will see in the trailer. We know that the series of Halo It will debut sometime in 2022 on Paramount +, but the exact day has yet to be confirmed. Could it be that in The Game Awards are we going to meet him?

Editor’s note: Although we have seen almost nothing about the series, the community is definitely very excited for it. The idea of ​​knowing more about the origins of the Master Chief is extremely attractive, and we hope that its producers know how to execute it correctly.

Via: Aroged