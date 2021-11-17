Synonym Software Ltd., a company founded by the stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited, was officially launched on Tuesday, launching a very ambitious project to facilitate Bitcoin (BTC) transactions through an independent financial platform using the Lightning Network.

Synonym’s stated purpose is enable self-ownership and control of crypto assets by creating an open financial ecosystem using Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, the company announced Tuesday. Its CEO, John Carvalho, said that “Hyperbitcoinization won’t just happen by magic. To live in a world without big banks, oppressive regulations or Big Tech companies presiding over our lives, we need a strategy and an ecosystem to replace the legacy economy. That’s where Synonym comes in.”

The first protocol Synonym will launch is called Slashtags, an interoperability framework for private networks that does not depend on blockchain technology and can be used by any platform for coordination, privacy and consensus.

The Bitcoin network has just completed its long-awaited Taproot upgrade, which aims to improve transaction efficiency, privacy, and the functionality of smart contracts. Taproot marks the first major upgrade to the Bitcoin network since Segregated Witness, also known as SegWit, in 2018. SegWit finally culminated with the launch of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s second-layer scaling solution.

Scalability has been cited as one of the biggest barriers preventing the mass adoption of Bitcoin as a transactional currency. The Lightning Network aims to solve the scalability problem by allowing off-chain transactions. The number of Lightning Network nodes, which open payment channels with each other, has increased by 128% in the last 12 months, according to industry sources.

The number of Lightning Network nodes has increased dramatically in the last two years. Source: Bitcoinvisuals.com

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin comprised over 43% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. The major digital currency has recently hit new all-time highs above $ 69,000, amid increasing public adoption and recognition by financial elites that cryptocurrencies are a new asset class.

