The stablecoin Tether (USDT) token is launched on the Avalanche blockchain, This was made known through Medium and Twitter, the Avalanche team this morning.

The news was released by mentioning Bitfinex, who will be the first from now on to start supporting fast and cheap exchanges of Avalanche’s native Tether token, a decentralized smart contracts platform built for the scale of global finance and business, and in which Tether would be looking to expand taking advantage of the fact that it is designed to be a low-cost, high-performance network.

The Tether (USDT) launch at Avalanche will aim to support the long-term growth and sustainability of the Avalanche network, while promoting the use of stablecoins throughout the DeFi ecosystem, which in the last year has had quite considerable growth.

An alliance of great illusion

Regarding this news, Tether’s CTO, Paolo ardoino noted that they were excited to launch Tether on Avalanche because they offered their large community access to the USDT coin “… the most liquid, stable and reliable stablecoin in the digital token space.” In addition to this in relation to the fact that Ethereum developers can easily and quickly create and launch their projects in Avalanche due to the compatibility with EVM, he added:

“For those who believe in developing Layer-1 blockchain platforms, Avalanche represents an evolved project that features Ethereum Virtual Machine support and could be an essential driver for developers looking to port decentralized applications from Ethereum.”

For its part, from Avalanche, Emin Gün Sirer, director of the Avalanche Foundation, highlighted USDT as “an essential component for Defi users”, in turn noted that: “Tether has become a well-accepted and time-tested stablecoin with broad support across all exchanges. It will be even more powerful with Avalanche as a base. ”

Two winners that shine

Tether (USDT) is the stablecoin with the highest market capitalization with more than USD 73 billion, being the fifth cryptoasset with the largest market capitalization, and surpassing all those in its sector together.

As for Avalanche, it is a third-generation blockchain, running smart contracts, and it is growing at a rapid rate, reaching new all-time highs in user activity, including transaction volume, unique wallet addresses, and assets transferred from Ethereum to Avalanche via the Avalanche Bridge.

The total locked value (TVL) has increased from USD 180 million in early August to more than USD 10 billion today, it should also be noted that all this growth of Avalanche in its DeFi ecosystem, has been reflected in the price quotation. of your AVAX cryptocurrency, which since the beginning of August was trading at about USD 16, and as of today it is already above USD 90.70, with USD 96.92 being its historical maximum.

