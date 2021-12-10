Infinite Loop is the daily podcast from Applesfera, broadcast from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes in length, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the three episodes this week (two less than usual as we have two holidays), you can listen to them in full from this same page.

# 504: circular pixel

The first reports of the Pixel Watch, the watch that Google will launch in 2022, indicate that it will be circular, focused on health, and with the touch screen as the only method of interaction, in addition to a price that will compete close to the Apple Watch. Phew.

# 505: Testing the Apple Watch Series 7

After more than a week with the Apple Watch Series 7, some initial comments about what it brings, what it means to move to it, and the recommendations or not to renew for those who are doubting.

# 506: A Review of My 21 Straps

At a time that is conducive to buying and giving straps as more affordable accessories than the complete watch, a review of the straps that I have or had, and a comment on the suitability of buying only originals or also from third parties.

