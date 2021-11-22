Test Skoda Fabia 2022, living in the remarkable (With video)

With more than four and a half million units produced, the Skoda Fabia receives a fourth generation with many more changes than meets the eye. We test and analyze it for the first time to see how the changes have made you.

The Skoda Fabia is one of the best-known faces of the utility segment in all of Europe. Natural heir to the Skoda Felicia, we began to hear about him in 1999, just before the disappearance of our beloved pesetas. Since then, four different generations have emerged and more than four million units manufactured. The last of those editions was presented a few months ago with important changes in every way.

We tested the new Skoda Fabia

One of the most important changes of this generation is the change of platform. From now on, and as a good member of the Volkswagen Group family, the Czech utility uses the MQB A0 platform, the same used by other models such as the Skoda Kamiq, the Audi A1 or the Volkswagen Polo itself. This modification has caused its dimensions to change slightly. Outwardly we go to 4.11 meters long, 1.78 meters wide and 1.46 meters high. To that we must add a wheelbase of 2.56 meters.

Leaving aside the technical section, and pulling once again on its already known conservatism, Skoda has applied a facelift to the Fabia. It has applied the same facelift that at the time received the Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb. There is nothing that is particularly striking, but in your global computation everything works. It’s not very scandalous, but you can’t say it’s ugly either.

The image of the Fabia is that of a more mature car, although it is looking for a young customer

Neither from the front nor from the back, where by the way it reminds me a lot of the Kamiq. There is still nothing that attracts attention, although yes, I recommend the highest finishes to gain a little presence. They all offer the same trunk volume, which all in passing is one of the largest in the category with a minimum capacity of 380 liters. If we need more, then we will have to take the glove on the Fabia Combi, although it has not yet been officially announced.

Before talking about the interior, it should be noted that this new platform has served to modernize its range of engines. One of the main novelties is that the range relies solely on gasoline engines without any electrification system. Medium performance blocks with powers ranging between 80 and 150 horsepower. In all cases, the front axle is responsible for receiving traction, although management can be entrusted to five or six-speed manual gearboxes or, optionally, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions.

The interior shows an aesthetic worthy of the 21st century, technology takes control

Admittedly, where little Fabia has changed the most is inside. The presentation is completely different from the outgoing model, something that has been sorely lacking. In this fourth edition, the Fabia enters the 21st century, and can finally stand up to all-powerful models in the category such as the Renault Clio, the Peugeot 208, or the Toyota Yaris, among others.

The presentation of the elements is also reminiscent of the Octavia. In its superior finishes, the digitization of the main functions stands out. Two panels focus all the attention. On the one hand, digital instrumentation with various formats and styles of display. And on the other, the main panel of the multimedia system. A touch screen of up to 9.2 inches that receives all the functionalities with the exception of the air conditioning, which I am pleased to announce is on a separate panel. Classic and functional.

The rear seats offer a correct space, although the central square is almost useless

In general, a good quality of materials and finishes is transmitted, although some areas could be better, especially the finish of the upper dashboard cover. As usual in the B segment, the customization options are extensive, allowing customers to opt for two-color exterior paints, 14-17-inch wheels, and various hues for interior trim and upholstery.

If we compare the previous Fabia with the new one, we discover that it has grown 22 centimeters along its length and nine in its wheelbase. That is noticeable mainly in what you see, a second row of seats of generous size and very out of the category. Once again Skoda has managed to take advantage of every millimeter of space. The maximum capacity is for five adults, although more than four can make things in the back too cramped. The rear bench is also not very luxurious in its content, missing many elements.

Skoda Fabia 2022 test

The Fabia has gotten older. It has little or nothing to do with that economic utility that we knew more than 20 years ago. Maturity has come to him, and everything is based on that new more modern platform. The change has been miraculous. In terms of driving, we cannot speak of it as the first Fabia RS. That time is behind us and we are not going to return to it. The new generation focuses on another type of user.

Although it aims to attract young people, the truth is that its driving is very serious. The increase in wheelbase makes you go more poised on the road with more balanced and comfortable behavior. Designed both for the city and to get out of it with all naturalness and ease. Refinement doesn’t just translate into driving, it also translates into the sensations you feel from within. A better insulated cabin increases the comfort of all passengers.

Many successes and few defects for a very serious and mature product

The only thing missing is a more favorable environmental label. Lack of electrified systems, not even MHEV systems, the fact of being able to circulate in the increasingly common low-emission zones does not make it easier for you. I honestly see it as a weak point, possibly its weakest point, since it cannot match other models in the category that can wear it. Skoda attributes the problem to price containment, something that is not convincing.

Despite not offering these electrified systems, the Fabia’s mechanical range stands out for its frugality. The use of small-size engines, mostly three-cylinder, causes costs to be contained, hovering between 5 and 7 liters on average. The most powerful version, the 150-horsepower 1.5 TSI is the only one that is out of the norm thanks to a four-cylinder engine.

Much digital system in its highest finishes. Clear and user-friendly systems

During the presentation I have had the opportunity to test the 1.0 TSI of 110 horses with automatic transmission DSG. A very interesting and attractive option that is very balanced in its performance-price-consumption ratio. Good response, refined touch and comfortable sensations. The only thing that doesn’t convince me is the increased cost of the automatic transmission. If Skoda is so concerned about keeping prices low (excuse for the lack of MHEV systems), they could already lower the price of the DSG.

Conclusions

The Skoda Fabia remains an excellent alternative to the competitive B-segment. A utility vehicle that shows many strengths and few weaknesses. Vive anchored in the remarkable, a note that could well carry over to any Skoda product. All the changes have done him significantly good, more equipment, better handling, more space and more refinement. On the other hand, you will have to improve in the war of labels and in the process take care of some adjustments and interior finishes.