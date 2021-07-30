Test SEAT Arona 2021, the path marked (with video)

After just four years of life, the SEAT Arona has proven to be a true sales success and for this reason, in its renewal, the Spanish brand has not wanted to go off the beaten path by proposing light but interesting novelties. We have known it in its international presentation.

The restyling of the SEAT Arona, under the magnifying glass

The SEAT Arona It is one of the references within the urban crossover and has just received a renovation to remain a true best seller. A model of which more than 350,000 units have been marketed since its launch in 2017 and which has already been established in its own right as one of the pillars of the SEAT range.

If it works, do not touch it. That must have been thought by SEAT when considering the update of the Arona for the second half of its commercial life. Minor cosmetic and equipment touch-ups to offer a rounder and more attractive product but without the need to risk deep changes.

The Arona X-Perience underlines a more country image

The main aesthetic feature of this update is the inclusion of fog lights on top of bumper. In addition, the headlights are led and the new grille, where there is a renewed SEAT logo in a two-tone chrome finish, varies in design depending on the level of equipment chosen. There are four possible finishes: Reference, Style, FR and the new X-Perience.

The bumpers are new and the front also includes a silver protector in the X-Perience finish to offer a more robust character and highlight your SUV image. The SEAT model can fit redesigned wheels of up to 18 inches and maintains the possibility of displaying a roof in a contrasting color in black, gray or white.

Inside, there seems to be no big change from the previous model, the atmosphere is familiar. You still have the possibility of equipping a Digital Cockpit digital instrumentation with 10.25-inch screen, a dual zone climate control or a wireless charging base for smartphones. What you can’t have is a sunroof, something that a 2021 Ibiza can enjoy.

The interior of the Spanish crossover provides higher quality and a new multimedia system

A closer look reveals several new things. The steering wheel has a new design, there are new material combinations highlighting the soft touch of the upper part of the dashboard, new upholstery, the ventilation outlets were previously rectangular and now they are circular, also adding backlighting and a touch of color. But perhaps the most relevant aspect is the new multimedia system.

The infotainment system has changed its position and proposes a screen up to 9.2 inches in a much higher location. It is the third generation of the SEAT Connect and is compatible with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, includes a navigation system and enjoys a more advanced and natural voice control. The interface is attractive but its operation is somewhat slow.

Safety and driver assistance systems are more present than ever. The Spanish urbanite provides the travel assistant to get the benefits of Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, High Beam Assist, or Park Assist Parking Assist.

The headlights are Eco-LED in the Reference equipment level and Full LED in the rest of the finishes

The rear seats offer enough space for passengers of average height, especially highlighting the height level. For three adults it is narrow and in addition the occupant of the central square will find a very high transmission tunnel. There are no vents here, no USB sockets or an armrest, just a few pockets behind the backs of the front seats.

In search of practicality the Arona has a trunk with a 400 liter capacity and it can equip a double bottom to distribute the load optimally. Keep in mind that there is a version with natural gas that reduces its capacity to 282 liters, losing space due to the presence of the gas tank. If extra space is needed, the rear seat backrest folds 60/40 to achieve up to 1,280 liters of volume.

Dimensions Arona 2021 Length 4,154 mm Width 1,780 mm Height 1,537 mm Trunk 400 liters

No electrification

Regarding engines no diesel and no electrified options for this SUV manufactured in Martorell. It is a pity that mild hybrid mechanics are not proposed but the MQB A0 platform makes it impossible to adopt this solution. In this way, the only version with an Eco environmental label is the 90 hp TGI, that is to say, a version of natural gas (CNG).

The rest of the range consists of petrol variants EcoTSI with 95, 110 and 150 hp. The first two with a 1.0 three-cylinder and the most powerful using a 1.5 four-cylinder with cylinder disconnection system. Depending on the engine, you can have a manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, always front-wheel drive.

The 2021 Arona has ten exterior colors for the body, three colors for the roof and alloy wheels up to 18 inches

With the TSI engines the Arona is pleasant to use because it is reasonably quiet and has a progressive and sufficient thrust for day to day. It is also possibly one of the cars in this segment with the best dynamic behavior. A dynamism that has hardly changed with respect to the previous model since except for slight adjustments in the suspension SEAT has not touched anything.

The 1.0 EcoTSI 110 hp engine is the most rational and recommended option and it will certainly be the option that accounts for the vast majority of sales. It has a good performance, a contained consumption and is available with both manual and automatic transmission so you can choose the one you like the most. The 95 hp engine is only offered with the entry trim and the 150 hp engine will be a must for those who demand very good performance above all else.

Last year the Arona was the second best-selling model of the brand so that makes clear the importance of this model for SEAT. The new Arona 2021 is on sale from 19,870 euros, a rate that may seem high but is its official price. The reality is it is possible to lower that rate up to 14,800 euros Through various promotions that the Spanish brand, a very interesting price / product ratio.