Test Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo 2022, a little more exclusive

Those who want a Porsche Taycan, more versatility, a sporty demeanor, and are not going to drive on unpaved tracks, should fix their eyes on the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. It is the first of the series with this bodywork, which improves rear roominess and load capacities.

A couple of weeks ago we shared with you the first impressions of driving the Porsche Taycan GTS on the roads of Mallorca. It is time to talk about the Sport Turismo version, which makes a first for the GTS, and that will gradually reach the rest of Taycan. It is the right version for those who value more versatility and rear seats.

As we told you, the only difference between the Cross Turismo and the Sport Turismo are the black plastics that disguise it as an SUV and a centimeter of suspension height to go more comfortable on dirt tracks. Otherwise, it’s a body that adds some versatility, but that does not substantially improve the habitability of the rear seats except at the height level, 45 mm more generous.

When getting out of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo I have seen myself lean my head towards the outer shoulder to avoid hitting the head on the roof, exactly like in the saloon. Not only do you have to bend over a bit, the sporty lip on the seats makes getting in and out a bit difficult, and you have to get used to it.

Those who are not willing to pay such a toll for the rear seats, either wait for the electric Macan, or will have to look at a Cayenne e-hybrid. In the case of the Taycan, it is not difficult for me to empathize with the advocates of the SUV for that of what is better in and out of them. The Taycan has a very low roof for the rear passengers when it comes to getting in or out.

Once seated there is a generous space compared to another adult who goes in the opposite square, and although a man is seated in front who has inflated Petit Suisse as a child, and touches 1.9 meters, there is more than enough space for the legs . The fifth place (4 + 1) is optional, just like in the saloon. Adults up to 1.9 meters go well behind as well.

The crux of the matter is in the back door, but hey, as in any sports car worth its salt, you have to pay the odd toll in the form of comfort, it is neither a Panamera nor is it that long. Another aspect to consider is the trunk. The tailgate opens wider, increasing the ease of access to the cargo area. It can also be opened with a bicycle rack with three copies tied together. Another advantage is that visibility in the rear-view mirror is slightly improved, in the Taycan saloon it is narrow.

The luggage compartment capacity is 446 liters, a little more than the saloon, which cubes 407 liters. It does not change the capacity of the front trunk or “frunk”, it is still 84 liters. Of course, in the Sport Turismo you can fold down the seats and load up to 1,212 liters of volume, as well as load long objects such as skis with greater ease.

This difference in versatility has an impact on the very low weight, 2,310 kg when empty compared to 2,295 kg for the saloon, just 15 kg. The external dimensions are the same in length by width, 4.963×1966 mm. The only dimension that changes is the height, 1,391 mm for the Sport Turismo by 1,381 mm for the saloon.

But what about driving impressions? I’d be lying if I said that I noticed a difference. I just noticed a little more roughness on the steering wheel which I put down to not wearing the same tires as the Taycan GTS I drove before. The rear axle is practically the same, the difference in weight is irrelevant in a car that passes 2.2 tons in running order.

I didn’t notice any differences in the brakes either, as the GTS Sport Turismo I tested had the standard brakes, and the GTS saloon had the Turbo S PCCBs (optional). To tire these brakes you have to drive like an animal – regenerative braking Porsche Recovery Management (PRM) does most of the effort – or outright do circuit runs.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has 440 kW / 598 hp in overboost mode and 380 kW / 517 hp continuously

Regarding the consumption obtained, 26.8 kWh / 100 km over 102.4 kilometers, the average speed being low on the slow roads and several populated sections. Under these conditions, another 327 kilometers could have been traveled according to the computer, totaling almost 430 kilometers. Having used its acceleration capacity several times, which is a lot, it is a good figure.

Another aspect of which mention can be made of the Sport Turismo version is the possibility of equipping the electrically switchable liquid crystal sheet ceiling. With a button we can make it totally translucent or opaque, with four levels of regulation. The transition effect is very futuristic and powerfully attracts attention. A recommended extra in the lower half of the Peninsula.

Otherwise, the rest of the impressions published at the beginning of the month are the same. It is possible to appreciate differences in the handling of the Taycan Cross Turismo – not available as a GTS – because the suspension is a little higher and has a different adjustment to circulate more comfortably on dirt tracks. We refer you to our impressions of the Taycan Cross Turismo.