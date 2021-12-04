Test Porsche Taycan GTS 2022, the perfect middle ground

We take a tour of the impressive roads of Mallorca to test the Porsche Taycan GTS for the first time. Anyone who does not like electric cars should definitely try one like this, it would take a lot of prejudices out of his head.

First at the Los Angeles Show, the Porsche taycan gts it is positioned as the intermediate engine, above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo. Its acronyms mean Gran Turismo Sport, first used in the 1963 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS.

As we advance, the Taycan GTS differs from the rest of the range by various details of the body in black, the 20-inch Turbo S Aero Design wheels (optional, 21 “), red brake calipers, etc. the interior abounds in Race-Tex fabric – similar to Alcantara – throughout and creates a distinctly sporty atmosphere.

It is the first version that opts for the Sport Turismo body, which is basically a Cross Turismo without SUV-type add-ons and without raising its suspension. We will talk about him later. On the other hand, the GTS cannot be combined with the Cross Turismo bodywork.

All current Porsche already have a GTS version

The tested unit has a carbon fiber exterior package, 21 “wheels, PCCB brakes, self-steering rear axle, etc.

It is the first version of the Taycan that exceeds 500 km of autonomy WLTP having incorporated an update to the engine management in the front axle, avoiding losses due to drag, thus consuming less energy. The battery pack is the same as the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the 93.4 kWh Performance Plus.

Also common to Turbo and Turbo S are both the front (EM 190/160) and the rear (EM 245/210) engines, both of the synchronous type without permanent magnets, only that the electronic management extracts less power from them. Not for nothing does it deliver up to 440 kW / 598 hp in mode overboost when we use the launch control (launch control), the continuous power is somewhat lower: 380 kW / 517 hp.

The rear engine has a two-speed gearbox, without the driver intervening in its operation

For its price, 135,264 euros for Taycan GTS and 136,232 euros for Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, it is a bit difficult to justify the acquisition of the Taycan Turbo except for image or prestige reasons. What’s more, you can even put the Taycan Turbo S brakes on a Taycan GTS, like the Ash Gray review unit, distinguishable by their yellow calipers.

In terms of performance, it is practically the same, although it is closer to the Taycan 4S. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.7 seconds it can already be considered sufficient by practically any driver. A full throttle means a smack against the seat before we have time to blink. I have not felt such immediacy in any car with a combustion engine, and I already have a few (and also very powerful ones).

Regarding the maximum speed, everything that implies exceeding 200 km / h in Spain may imply the opening of a criminal record, so it does not matter that it reaches 250 km / h or that it can go higher, except when we are crossing Germany through an Autobahn and we want to get even. Of course, this data is relevant: from 0 to 200 km / h it only needs 12 seconds.

It is still a car with practically 600 hp, which is an impressive figure even considering that we are talking about a vehicle that is not exactly light, 2,295 kg empty, but by art of birlibirloque it seems much lighter than it is. Of course, the Pirelli tires do an impressive job in this regard, ditto the air suspension with PASM. Traction control only kicks in when driving hard.

To take a very recent example, the Taycan GTS feels lighter than the Macan GTS, the latter an SUV, since the Taycan’s mass distribution is better: more weight closer to the ground, and a lowered center of gravity. The lateral accelerations that can be experienced on a twisty road are very similar to those that we can feel on a circuit, and without the need to go to precisely jail speeds.

Right now I can’t think of an electric car with a similar purpose to the Taycan (at least four-seater saloon) that has a more sporty demeanor. Comparisons with the Tesla Model 3 have to be made with some care, because to some extent they do the same, and from there the truth is that it is not the same.

In multiple details it is noted that the car has been birthed by a manufacturer specialized in sports cars. For example, the touch of the steering wheel and the direction, in sports driving the hands hardly have to move from their opposite position, except in tight turns. Brake and accelerator are very close, they do not lead to pedal confusion, but they facilitate to constantly correct acceleration and deceleration.

The tested unit has several optional items inside, such as sports pedals. Sport Chrono package comes standard

That is another, I found it surprising that the brake pedal is the one that activates regenerative braking (up to 3.8 m / s²), but it is almost impossible to notice when the 390 and 358 mm discs start -respectively- to work. In theory, the pills last six years. Unlike other electric cars with a ‘one pedal’ driving philosophy, the Taycan GTS drives like a petrol 911 with PDK gearbox.

More brake, more retention, the driver cannot control electric braking except with the pedal, as there are no paddles. There is a key on the steering wheel that toggles between soft hold, like that of a hybrid, and no hold. The feeling is practically the same as in a traditional car. This has been done by brand philosophy, even in maximum autonomy mode. (Range).

I am very used to driving hybrids and electric, and unless the set-up is not very sophisticated, there comes a point where you notice the moment when the conventional brakes start to work, and this unit has ceramic brakes. PCCB compounds, which are optional. The touch is very realistic, a normal driver would think that all the work is done by the discs, it is the same feeling.

Pirelli tires with Porsche homologation perform superb, at least on dry, even after hitting the track – as this half-worn tire shows –

The Porsche Taycan GTS behaves in a very balanced way, for it to start to run out, there must be poor adhesion or a wavy road surface that makes it difficult for the wheels to stick to the asphalt. For example, in order for the rear end to be insinuated (without deactivating driving aids), you have to steer sharply and press the accelerator “on the attack” when exiting the apex of a curve.

The tested unit has the steer rear axle, which always helps

The explanation is very simple, if the front wheels are turned, they are making a -transverse- guiding effort, so their longitudinal grip drops, so the rear wheels have more responsibility for holding the car. Nothing that cannot be corrected with an instinctive counter-steering, the car is placed in the act, as if nothing had happened. Going under braking is difficultUnless our minds have gone a long way.

When activating the thrown output (Launch Control) it is better that there is nothing loose in the cabin, the wheels receive 850 Nm from the engines. For a brief moment at the beginning the acceleration is not powerful at full throttle, but this is just enough so that the 21 “tires (optional) can digest all the coming torque without skidding. Once they are ready to take the onslaught, the tires heads stick to the seat or we give ourselves the aforementioned poke.

Surprisingly, the thrown exit does not imply loss of traction even when doing it on a thin film of water that crosses the asphalt. Blessed electronic torque management. It is as if it is detected in advance when there is going to be a loss of traction and it is neutralized on the spot, your traction control (PTM) practically predicts the future.

Despite having driven the Taycan GTS spiritually through spectacular mountain roads in Mallorca, neither the temperature of the batteries reached a relevant figure (just over 30 ºC with an ambient temperature of about 15 ºC), nor did the brakes show any fatigue , not even the tires protested anything. You can’t skimp on wheels in this car, decidedly.

Unlike the Macan GTS, it is not easy to make suspension stops in the Sport Plus mode, yes, there is occasionally a sound that suggests that some part of the bass touches asphalt, probably under the front bumper. At no time has the suspension been excessively dry. For the car that it is, I found it very comfortable.

By the way, speaking of sound, the Porsche electric sport sound -synthetic- is activated in the sportiest mode, although it can be switched off. The note is a bit different and exclusive to the Taycan GTS. It adds a bit of grace to the ride, but is still very artificial most of the time. It even simulates downshifting and exhaust gurgling.

The rest of the impressions of the car regarding the interior, controls, infotainment, security systems, etc. They are the same that my colleagues received previously, so -for reasons of space- they will be taken for granted. For my part, saying that the gear selector did not seem intuitive to me.

Despite the conditions of the test in general, with intensive and recurrent use of its acceleration capacity, consumption has remained surprisingly controlled, so it is not the typical electric vehicle that begins to lose autonomy quickly. We did not get to step on the highway at any time.

Porsche Ibérica already accepts orders for Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, the cars will arrive from spring. In a few days we will comment on the impressions with the Sport Turismo bodywork and the differences with the saloon.