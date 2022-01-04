Test Audi A4 Allroad 2022, for everything you want

The Audi A4 Allroad is a versatile family vehicle that stands out as an interesting alternative to SUVs. The German model combines luxury, space and comfort and offers certain off-road skills without sacrificing the driving experience expected of a powerful touring car.

The Audi A4 Allroad It is the most adventurous A4 and sits halfway between a wagon and an SUV. Being a very specific market niche, there are not many models that play in this league. So far their opponents have been the Volvo V60 Cross Country, the Subaru Outback and the Skoda Superb Scout but recently one more has been added which in my opinion will be its toughest rival: the newcomer Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain.

The rugged appearance reveals the adventurous qualities of the A4 Allroad

As you can imagine, the A4 Allroad is based on the station wagon version of the popular German model, the A4 Avant. It presents some aspects of its own to offer a more robust image the most obvious being the plastics in the lower part of the body with very pronounced wheel arches, all in matt gray.

In addition, a specific diffuser with trapezoidal exhaust outlet is integrated into the rear bumper, the roof bars are made of aluminum and you can choose from a range of 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights are part of the standard equipment while the desirable ones Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators remain in the list of extras and the panoramic sunroof is also part of the optional equipment.

This adventurous variant of the Audi A4 is also quickly differentiated by its increased ground clearance as clearance height is 165mm. That means that with the standard suspension the A4 Allroad is 35mm taller than the A4 Avant due to the shock absorbers and tires it mounts with the intention of getting away from the asphalt from time to time.

The A4 Allroad measures 4.76 m in length, a moderate size

welcome aboard

The increased height also makes it easier to get in and out of a cabin by providing numerous customization possibilities. The available equipment allows you to choose two types of front seats (standard or sports), 11 different types of upholstery that combine materials (fabric, microfiber, synthetic leather, leather) and colors, two steering wheel designs (normal and flattened at the bottom) , two options of headliner lining and decorative inserts of various kinds.

Whatever the configuration, the design is elegant and modern but without fanfare, perhaps somewhat impersonal because it is difficult to differentiate it from any other Audi model. The feeling of quality is fabulous, both for materials and settings and for the feel of all the controls. The only downside is the overuse of glossy black plastic in some areas that, although it shows a sufficient quality so that it is not scratched easily, it is a magnet for dust and fingerprints and it gets dirty quickly

In the A4 Allroad there are always two screens, one for the instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system. The Audi virtual cockpit plus digital instrument cluster it uses a 12.3-inch screen with superb image quality – even when it’s in direct sunlight – and several customizable views to choose from.

Good overall quality but a design very similar to any other Audi model

In the upper part of the dashboard, the multimedia system MMI Navigation plus with a 10.1 inch touch screen. It is very complete and easy to use. Sometimes the navigation system has seemed a bit confusing in some directions but if you want it is always possible to use Google Maps or Waze thanks to the connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The multimedia system can be associated with three different types of sound system. A basic one with 8 speakers, the intermediate Audi Sound System with 10 speakers and 180 W of power and the splendid Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound composed of 15 speakers and a 16-channel amplifier with a total power of 680 W.

In front you can enjoy heated and ventilated seats, a massage function and longitudinally adjustable headrests but the passengers in the second row have not been forgotten. To increase comfort, the rear seats have the option of being heated and the side windows can be darkened and it is also possible to add an integrated roller blind in the door.

The available space in the back row is correct accommodating passengers up to 1.85 m tall without stress. The three-zone climate control comes standard so it adds a rear control to adjust the temperature of the passengers who go behind but, once again, having two USB-A charging ports must be paid for separately.

Behind, better for two than for three

Yes, as usual in premium brands there are some simple features that appear in the option list when generalist brands usually offer them as standard. On this model, for example, the storage nets on the back of the front seats or the cup holder integrated in the rear center armrest are a bonus. These items are bundled in a fortunately inexpensive package that also includes a cargo net and elastic cargo straps on both sides of the boot.

Also optionally rails can be attached to the base of the 495-liter boot of the Audi A4 Allroad. The electric opening and closing boot lid is standard and under the floor there are two compartments: one houses the spare wheel and the other there is a small compartment where you can place some small and flat objects.

By folding down the rear seats you get up to 1,495 liters volume and a completely smooth loading plane. Whoever demands even more space, the brand with the four rings proposes the Audi A6 Allroad in its catalog, obviously at a higher price.

The cargo space is carefully finished

Only two engines to choose from

The mechanical proposal consists only of two engines so the range of the A4 Allroad is much smaller than that of the A4 Avant. The gasoline version is made up of the 45 TFSI of 265 CV while the alternative of making the form the 40 TDI 204 hp. In both cases they are propellants with four supercharged cylinders associated with a light hybridization system that allows them to enjoy the benefits of the Eco environmental label.

There is no possibility of having a manual gearbox, both the TFSI and the TDI have a S Tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It allows sequential operation by means of the lever itself or paddles behind the wheel and is a delight because its operation is very smooth.

Likewise, and as could be expected in a country-style car, all versions have quattro all-wheel drive as standard. But be careful, because although Audi does not make a distinction in the name, depending on the chosen engine we find two different all-wheel drive systems.

The S tronic box is a perfect ally for smoothness and speed

Associated with diesel mechanics is a system of permanent all-wheel drive which sends 40% of the torque to the front axle and the remaining 60% to the rear. Depending on the adhesion conditions, the torque distribution can reach 70% in the front and up to 85% in the rear.

With the gasoline engine a system of connectable all-wheel drive. Under normal circumstances it works the same as a front-wheel drive system, but if circumstances require it a multi-plate clutch engages the rear axle. This activation is done automatically and without the driver noticing anything at all.

In addition to the quattro system, the A4 Allroad also has hill descent control and Audi Drive Select driving programs include a specific offroad mode. This mode adjusts the response of the engine, transmission, steering, suspension, ABS, and traction and stability controls to effectively navigate difficult areas.

The driving modes vary in a clearly perceptible way some dynamic characteristics of the A4 Allroad

Despite all this, this model is not designed to practice off-road driving but to enter without worries on unpaved roads or provide a increased safety and traction on slippery surfaces such as, for example, driving on a snowy or icy road.

As I mentioned a moment ago, you can adjust the behavior of the suspension through the Audi Drive Select. The damping cannot be adjusted in height since there is no air suspension available that its older brother the A6 Allroad carries, but it is possible to equip one suspension with electronic control of the shock absorbers. It is highly recommended to make the disbursement because it allows several hardness adjustments. In the softest mode it is extremely comfortable and in the hardest mode the movements of the body are very limited. The difference is an outrage.

The performance of the 2.0 TFSI 265 hp engine is impressive.Exceed 100 km / h in a blazing 5.8 seconds and it continues to push in an energetic and very linear way until reaching the maximum speed limited to 250 km / h. Allows you to take tall cruisers on the highway without flinching and is always displayed too quietEspecially if the option of the front windows with acoustic glazing is equipped, which further improves the insulation of the passenger compartment. Despite being a highway train, it is a model that encourages relaxed driving, something that has a positive effect on fuel consumption.

Comfortable on all types of roads

The 45 TFSI engine is very appreciative of efficient driving. Despite the fact that according to the WLTP homologation of consumption it stands before 7.9-8.2 l / 100 km, I was pleasantly surprised when I was able to obtain averages of around 7 l / 100 km in a very usual way doing a very smooth driving and mainly on the road. A great result for its power and size.

Things change if we practice a lot of urban driving or being very demanding with the accelerator since in those cases it is common to exceed the barrier of 9 l / 100 km. At the time of purchase if the issue of consumption is an important factor it is clear that the choice should be the 40 TDI engine which offers excellent performance with clearly lower consumption.

The Audi A4 Allroad is one of the most complete cars on the market thanks to its incredible versatility. On the highway it shows fabulous performance, on wet or snowy roads it provides extra safety and traction and on rough or muddy roads it moves without problems. All this with the comfort of a luxury car, the habitability of a large family vehicle and the dynamic qualities of a passenger car. It goes for everything and is ideal for those allergic to SUVs who reject an Audi Q5. It is on sale from 56,050 euros.