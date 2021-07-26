Tesla It would generate profits of about 25,000 million dollars annually if it opens its network of Superchargers according to an analysis published by Goldman sachs. Elon Musk recently revealed on his Twitter account that they would allow electric cars from other brands to access their chargers.

The investment firm’s study includes the entire network of Superchargers, which are about 3,000 stations and ones 25,000 charging points. It also takes into consideration the entire network of cargo at destination which are slow chargers in hotels, restaurants and shopping centers. The latter are free and are not necessarily limited to cars of Tesla, although the signage does indicate that it is cargo only for brand vehicles.

They conclude that Tesla they have the fast charging network biggest in the world and that “opening it up to other brands represents an immense opportunity, as the adoption of electric vehicles increases.” Especially if they charge more to non-Tesla cars.

Less than 1 billion to 25 billion, long-term

The opportunity to Tesla it is important, going from generating about $ 1 billion to $ 25 billion. As long as the number of electric vehicles that charge daily increases and the number of charging stations in the Superchargers network goes from 25,000 to 500,000.

Although such a significant increase in Superchargers around the world seems impossible or at least a long way off, we just have to remember that in the fourth quarter of 2012 there were only seven charging stations. Still, the investment firm’s analysis proposes long-term growth.

In nine years the company has reached nearly 3,000 Superchargers, with an ever-increasing rate of installation, as they land in more countries and regions.

At the moment no details on opening of Tesla’s Superchargers network. Elon Musk revealed that they would allow cars from other brands, but not much else is known. A report published weeks ago showed that the company was applying for state aid for the installation of charging points in Norway, which can only be accessed if your access is not exclusive to a single brand of vehicle.

Initially it was expected that the opening of the Superchargers network will happen only in that country, but apparently it will be done around the world. It is unknown prices, the way of access or if there is a minimum load power by the car.