The stock slump marks a milestone that he broke late last month after news from Musk about his a large order from car rental company Hertz.

The stock market slide also follows a weekend Twitter feud between Musk, the world’s richest businessman, and Bernie Sanders, after the US senator demanded that the rich pay a “fair share” of taxes.

“Tesla shares have plunged after the share sale based on a Twitter poll last week. And Musk’s Sunday tweet mocking a top politician may add pressure on stocks in the coming weeks,” Kunal Sawhney said , CEO of equity research firm Kalkine Group.

“By disposing of billions of dollars worth of stock, Elon Musk is likely to generate a tax bill of around 15 billion dollars.”

Musk sold 6.36 million Tesla shares last week after getting the idea in a Twitter poll and now needs to part with about 10 million more to meet his pledge to sell 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle maker.

