Nature is full of brilliant works of engineering that have gone unnoticed by most mortals for years. Others, however, did predict their existence, even without knowing that they actually carried million years on the face of the Earth. It is something that can be clearly seen in sharks; where they converge, that we know, a tesla invention and one of the great theories of Alan Turing.

The latter has long been discovered. However, the parallelism between the shark gut and a famous Tesla invention is something much newer, recently described in a study by Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

In it, a team of scientists from several American research centers has shown that the spiral shape of this organ, as well as a mechanism that avoids the recoil of food, helps them to obtain nutrients with a minimum expenditure of energy. It is certainly a very useful quality. But let’s see what exactly it has to do with the great Nicholas Tesla.

The mysterious feeding of sharks

The shark digestion has long drawn the attention of scientists. However, it was very difficult to study his digestive system.

Until now, the digestive system of sharks was analyzed by dissections

At the moment, only cadaver dissections. And that, as explained in a release Adam summers, one of the authors of the study, would be like trying to understand what a newspaper says by cutting a rolled one with scissors.

For this reason, this team of researchers decided to opt for the use of computed tomography, to fully analyze the intestines of these incredible live animals and perform a three-dimensional model of your tissues. The first thing that caught your attention is that your intestines have spiral shape. Thus, food descends more slowly, being able to take full advantage of the absorption of nutrients and spending less energy on it. This is very useful, as they usually take very copious meals, but then they leave a lot of time between one and the other.

But, even more than that, they were surprised to see that they have a mechanism that prevents the bolus from rolling back on its descent. It was a spring that acted much like a controversial Tesla invention. A valve whose scientific credibility has not had enough support until recently.

From Turing to Tesla’s invention

In 2018, it was discovered that shark scales, as well as other patterns in nature, follow a pattern that the mathematician had already predicted. Alan Turing.

This Tesla invention could also be used in wastewater disinfection

Now, we know that the efficient shark digestion it is due, in part, to a gut similar to a Tesla invention. It is a famous valve that used a series of loops to prevent the flow of fluids from backing up. It had no moving parts, so it was much stronger than others check valves predesigned.

At first it was not taken very seriously, as happened with other inventions of genius. However, this year, nearly a century after its invention, three scientists from the New York University they gave a Explanation physical efficiency and, at the same time, they were prone to its use for a wide variety of purposes.

Now we know that while sharks never asked questions about its efficacy, they have been using it millions of years. And we could start doing it soon. For example, it would be very useful to maximize the performance in removing pollutants in sewage cleaning. Given the scarcity of water we are facing due to climate change, the reuse of these waters will be very necessary. And thanks to the sharks and a tesla invention, we could have a very useful mechanism to achieve it.