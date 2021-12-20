Tesla’s Elon Musk responds to criticism with the millionaire sum he will pay in taxes

The co-founder and current CEO of Tesla, the controversial Elon musk, said it will pay more than $ 11 billion in taxes corresponding to 2021.

The visible face of the electric car manufacturer used the social network Twitter, as it usually does, to publish a short text detailing the amount of dollars it will pay to the US treasury in tax concepts.

Earlier last week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in the US Congress said Musk “should pay taxes” and stop “taking advantage of other people.”

Warren spoke after it became known that Time magazine had named Musk “person of the year.”

At the time, Musk responded by explaining that he would pay “more taxes than any other inhabitant of the United States in 2021.”

Musk has a huge fortune. Last November, he reached a net worth of more than 300 billion dollars to become the richest person on the planet.

Much of his fortune is related to Tesla. His company is worth about $ 1 trillion.

In recent weeks, the eccentric businessman sold more than $ 13 billion in Tesla stock and, according to Musk, he did it to pay taxes.

For those wondering, I will pay over $ 11 billion in taxes this year – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Musk, who in addition to being CEO of Tesla is the founder of SpaceX, has been very against the new tribute for some 650 mega millionaires from the United States proposed by the Joe Biden administration before Congress.

Among other arguments by Elon Musk not to pay more taxes, he said that the money that the Government wants to tax could be used for man to reach Mars.

Biden’s idea brought by Democratic senators to the United States Congress seeks to collect a new tax from some 650 individuals with tax returns of more than 1,000 million dollars in assets or with benefits greater than 100 million dollars in the last 3 years.

The income obtained from that money will be used to finance the so-called “American Family Plan” proposed by Biden, which would mean an outlay for the State of one to 200 billion dollars to help middle-class families and support public education.