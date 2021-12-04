The Tesla Cybertruck will have four motors and steering angle at the rear wheels, he has confirmed Elon musk on his Twitter account. He has done so by responding to a tweet that mentions a rumor that has been circulating for months.

The steering angle on the rear wheels will allow the Cybertruck to maneuver in tighter spaces, which will also compensate for the large size of the vehicle. It will also allow it to be driven diagonally. This possibility has already been shown in the past by Hummer, its new electric vehicle has the same function.

Elon Musk has explained that the first version of the Cybertruck will have a motor for each wheel, “with ultra-fast torque control.” In the past, Tesla claimed to offer a three-engine version of the truck. With four motors, each wheel can turn completely independently, offering new possibilities of maneuverability to the vehicle.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Tesla Cybertruck: “An insane tech van”

Elon Musk, in his usual tone on Twitter, ended with a simple “Truck with insane technology,” referring to the Cybertruck and the features they intend to build it with.

The Cybertruck was unveiled in November 2019 at a pre-pandemic event that left a lot of people quite surprised. Some for the better, some for the worse.

Elon musk has explained that the design of the truck is inspired by vehicles of the past such as the Lotus Esprit that appears in one of the James Bond films or the Spinners by Blade Runner. It is made with a cold formed stainless steel “exoskeleton”. The result is a fairly controversial pickup with straight lines.

Originally it would start selling in 2021, but its manufacture has been delayed to 2022, although it may be 2023. The CEO of Tesla has mentioned that he will offer the new launch dates of his future vehicles during the financial results conference of the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be in January 2022.