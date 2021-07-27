The auto industry is one of the hardest hit by the chip shortage. However, Tesla is managing to avoid this crisis with a maneuver as smart as it is risky. The American manufacturer has decided to rewrite part of the software of its cars to support alternative semiconductors.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided the details Monday at the company’s financial results presentation. “We were able to use alternative chips and rewrite the firmware in a matter of weeks,” the executive said, according to The Verge. “It is not just about changing a chip; you also have to rewrite the software, “he added.

Precisely, this is possible thanks to the enormous versatility of Tesla, which, although it is an electric car manufacturer, is essentially a technology company. Their teams managed to do fast firmware and software modifications – which is an extremely delicate process – which allowed them to choose other microcontroller vendors.

Tesla is using different chips in its cars, as well as various software variants

Credit: Tesla

Thanks to this movement, Tesla managed to maintain its high production levels. Specifically, it delivered more than 200,000 vehicles in the course of the last three months. On the other hand, and affected by the shortage of chips, industry giants such as Daimler and BMW had to close some of their assembly lines, which impacted thousands of less manufactured units.

But Tesla’s solution is momentary. If the chip shortage continues to worsen, more suppliers could be compromised, and as a result, no software updates would help maintain production levels. In this regard, Elon Musk said that the growth rate for the rest of the year will be determined by the supply of semiconductors.

While the chip shortage is global, automakers are one of the hardest hit. As demand outstrips supply, wafer makers are focusing on orders for complex chips with higher profit margins, such as those used in some computers and smartphones. Car manufacturers, who generally use cheaper and less complex chips, are therefore in second place.