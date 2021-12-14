Elon Musk did it again. On Twitter, the CEO of Tesla said that the company is going to accept Dogecoin as a means of payment and the value of the cryptocurrency jumped 25 percent in a few minutes.

Musk did not confirm too much. For example, it did not say whether the Californian brand will accept Dogecoin for the purchase of vehicles, or for the rest of the products that Tesla sells, such as clothing, belts and children’s models of its ATVs.

In any case, the decision confirms that the cryptocurrency that was born from a meme is Musk’s favorite and that every time he talks about it, the price shoots up.

The founder and CEO of Tesla said he will accept Dogecoin as a means of payment “on a trial basis.”

Verbatim, he tweeted: “Tesla will accept payment for some products with Doge and let’s see how it turns out.”

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

In a few minutes, Dogecoin jumped to 19.5 cents.

The latest product that Tesla put on sale is the “Cyberquad” for children, inspired by its long-awaited Cybertruck truck, which is still waiting to go into mass production.

Tesla had decided a few months ago to accept bitcoin as a means of payment, but after a few weeks, Musk repented, alluding to reasons related to the environment and the energy that the mining of the most famous crypto demands.

When Tesla backtracked, the value of bitcoin tumbled below $ 30,000 in mid-2021.

Last May, in a Twitter poll, Musk asked his followers if they wanted Tesla to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment, and got a massive “yes” as a result.

This came days after he claimed that the cryptocurrency inspired by the puppy meme was a “scam.” He said it when he was invited to the television show “Saturday night Live”. The price, of course, collapsed. Later, Musk said it was a joke.

Dogecoin started 2021 worth $ 0.004, but in a few months it climbed to $ 0.70, before Musk’s “joke”.