Tesla has updated its software so that the occupants of its vehicles can play video games on the central touchscreen while the car is in motion, raising serious questions about ride safety and driver distraction.

In the Tesla Model 3 the titles Sky Force Reloaded, Solitaire and The Battle of Polytopia are playable on the car touch screen while the vehicle is in motion, have confirmed since The Verge. Until now, video games could only be played while parked.

The only safety barrier that Tesla has put up is a notification asking the player to confirm that they are not the driver before starting the game, you are done.

Thus, Any driver wanting to get behind the wheel could press the passenger option and play to an action game such as Sky Force while driving.

Some interactive applications in the car worked on the move even before the update, such as the sketch pad and the Karaoke mode in music, which also warns the driver not to participate.

Tesla has a reputation for regularly breaking safety regulations and to ignore the recommendations of the regulators to improve them, they assure from several American media.

The company offers a version of its advanced level 2 driver assistance system called Full Self-Driving, which, however, does not make its vehicles autonomous and requires drivers to remain vigilant while in use.

The US government has taken an interest in Tesla again, recently announcing that it was investigating incidents involving Tesla cars operating with Autopilot and that they had collided with parked emergency vehicles.

In this way, Elon Musk does not stop tightening a rope that looks worse and worse, despite the fact that companies do not stop improving in sales and their shares do not stop rising.