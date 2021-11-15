In some stations in the United States with Tesla Superchargers, antennas have been installed to have a satellite connection.

Elon Musk’s companies face different aspects regarding the technology sector. The most important is Tesla, the first name that arises when talking about electric cars, but SpaceX and Starlink are also increasingly known. The latter may get a boost thanks to Tesla.

Starlink is the business project that was born from SpaceX for the creation of a constellation of satellites that offer internet to customers anywhere on the planet, no matter how far away it is. To use the connection that is already available, you need install antennas and hire the service.

In the last days Starlink antennas have started to be seen at some of the stations Supercharger, with Tesla Superchargers. Although an official statement has not yet been released by any company in this regard.

On some pages like Engadget they wonder if this internet connection in the stations would somehow reach the vehicles, but the main focus of the implementation can go in another direction.

The service stations with this connection would connect to the internet without hiring services from third-party companies, they could check at the moment and freely the status of the chargers or payments … In addition to facilitating their expansion, let us remember that Tesla you want to multiply the number of stations and their size.

In any case, it is not ruled out that they serve to offer some service to drivers during the minutes they are charging cars, time that depending on the vehicle can vary greatly. More so now that they are going to let other brands use their Superchargers.

In any case, it makes perfect sense for companies that could almost be said to start from the same place collaborate with each other. In addition, that more Starlink antennas will be seen, surely It helps potential customers to become familiar with them and perhaps make the leap to this type of connection.