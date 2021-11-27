Tesla will incorporate a ceramic brake kit for the Model S Plaid. What is expected of it and at what price will it be available?

For some time now, it has been possible to see to what extent the electric car is more efficient than any other alternative on the market, including fuel-based options. Tesla is one of the main references in the market and, of course, your competitive advantage keeps growing as the years pass. This is so due, fundamentally, to the addition of new solutions determined to improve its electrical proposal.

Among the novelties that have had a greater weight in recent months, it is worth highlighting the presence of the most aspirational version offered by the brand; the Model S Plaid. This variant stands out for offering unbeatable performance. In fact, it is the production car with the highest acceleration capacity, being able to complete km / h in around 2 seconds from a standstill. Is it possible to improve a proposal of these characteristics? The truth is that yes, there is still room.

This is the conclusion that can be reached after analyzing how Tesla continues to investigate this special version. Since its launch, work has continued with the goal of improving response in multiple ways. It has been possible to verify how the circuit has been the main testing axis of this project. It is striking to see how a manufacturer capable of launching such a model on the market continues to maintain its commitment to incorporating continuous improvements.

To understand the release of future equipment, it is important to consider the function for which it was produced. The Model S Plaid has a clear orientation towards the circuit Here, incorporating solutions such as an improvement in the braking system or a new suspension setting can be of great relevance. The first step taken by the Palo Alto-based company is directly related, precisely, to its brake equipment.

Replacing the option present in the Plaid marketed, Tesla will soon offer new equipment to achieve better efficiency. The problem with current technology is the fatigue they suffer after just a few steps per corner. What have you wanted to do in this regard?

A carbon fiber brake kit to improve your performance on the track

Although some users have purchased their Model S Plaid to drive only on public roads, other users have switched to electricity in order to enjoy it on the circuit. For the latter, the incorporation of this next kit may be essential. This is so due to the great contribution that it offers in terms of sensations and, above all, security. It should be noted that its incorporation is an element with a great tradition in the sports vehicle segment.

Yes, finally, Tesla will offer a brake system that meets the demands. After a time of continuous doubts, problems related to some of the users and, of course, the presence of a system somewhat despised by the sector, this long-awaited solution will be incorporated. At the end of the day, the original ones do not manage to come close to the expectations that are expected of a circuit driving.

It should be noted that the braking system of any electric car does not require the highest technology on the market. Some vehicles, in fact, never have to change the pads, mainly due to the presence of regenerative braking. Sometimes, in fact, just release the accelerator for a while so that the rear brake lights come on automatically for the continuous decrease in speed.

A set of ceramic brakes with a price to match expectations

Taking a look at the price of this equipment in other vehicles of theoretical competitionWhat does it mean to pay up to $ 20,000 for this curious and effective braking system? Ceramic brakes have always tended to cost over $ 10,000. Taking into account the current supply crisis at the international level, is it within the average price to pay this amount? It would be necessary to catalog what is its performance in question.

Tesla is a benchmark in sustainable mobility, but the truth is that has no tradition when it comes to sportsmanship issues. Incorporating a double or triple mechanism in the Performance versions is not enough to determine to what extent the company is prepared to create this proposal. In fact, not adding this type of finish originally serves to explain how we are faced with a proposal that still needs to improve in the coming months.

We will have to wait a while yet to see what is its availability in the market and above all, see what is the demand that this particular kit is facing. It is also expected that over the next few dates they will be known, as can be read on the specialized portal Electrek, other possible additional options.

