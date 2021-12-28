Since the end of 2020 it can be activated without the need for the car to be parked.

One of the great novelties of the multimedia functions of Tesla cars that were publicized as the motorsports revolution was the ability to play video games via the huge touch screen with which these cars have, Cuphead It was one of the first games to confirm its compatibility with Tesla. For some reason, at that time no one thought that I could be a dangerous distraction behind the wheel and cause more than one traffic accident, but finally Tesla will not allow you to play video games while driving following an investigation by federal safety regulators ..

“Following the opening of a preliminary assessment of Tesla’s ‘Passenger Play’, Tesla informed the agency that it is changing the functionality of this feature,” a spokesman for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement (via CNN). “In a new software update, ‘Passenger Play’ will now be locked and unusable when the vehicle is in motion“.

As detailed by NHTSA, although “Passengers Play”, as its name suggests, is designed for passengers to play, nothing prevents the drivers themselves from playing when the car is in motion. This has happened since December 2020, before this date, ‘Passenger Play’ could only be activated if the car was parked. Even if the driver himself is not actively playing, “can distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident“, assures the NHTSA.

“NHTSA constantly assesses how manufacturers identify and protect against the dangers of distraction that may arise due to failures, misuse, or intended use of convenience technologiesincluding infotainment displays, “the agency said. Tesla is under investigation by the agency for at least 11 accidents involving Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ autonomous driving system.

Distraction behind the wheel is the leading cause of death on American roads, at least 3,142 people died in 2019 from distracted driving. “Video games are supposedly restricted to passengers only. Web browsing is available to anyone at any time,” the complaint says. “Why could a manufacturer create an inherently distracting live video that occupies 2/3 of the screen that the driver relies on for all vehicle information? NHTSA must ban all live front-seat video and all live interactive web browsing while the car is in motion. Creating a dangerous distraction for the driver is reckless and negligent“.

