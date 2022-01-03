Tesla has presented the preliminary results for the manufacture and sale of vehicles throughout the fourth quarter –and the accumulated for all of 2021– exceeding all analysts’ expectations. During the last three months, it delivered a total of 308,600 vehicles and manufactured 305,840. By comparison, they delivered 241,300 cars in the third quarter of 2021.

That means that throughout 2021 it has delivered 936,172 vehicles and manufactured 930,422. It is an increase of 87% year-on-year, significantly exceeding the goal of increasing vehicle sales by 50% each year. The long-term goal is to achieve between 20 and 30 million cars sold annually.

It is remarkable that Tesla has achieved such a level of vehicle manufacturing and sales amid a components and logistics crisis that has hit hundreds of industries around the world. The automobile market has been one of those that has suffered the most. But the company has managed to sidestep it in part thanks to the fact that they make their own hardware and develop their own software.

Tesla It is currently the most innovative automotive company on the market. Their efforts have done well on Wall Street, reaching a stock valuation of $ 1 trillion at the end of October. Another achievement achieved during 2021 was that the Model 3 be the best-selling car in Europe for two months.

Fourth quarter 2021

Model Manufactured Sold Model 3 / Y 292,731 296,850 Model S / X 13,109 11,750 Total 305,840 308,600

2021 accumulated

Model Manufactured Sold Model 3 / Y 906,032 911,208 Model S / X 24,390 24,964 Total 930,422 936,172

Tesla Model Y

Tesla’s ever-accelerating pace

Tesla It has managed to practically double the manufacture and sale of cars from one year to the next using the same two factories. One is in Fremont, California, which supplies the American market (Canada, the United States and Mexico). In addition, it supplies an increasingly less significant part of the European, and other regions. The other facility is in Shanghai that supplies the local market, but in 2020 it began to manufacture for the European market and in 2021 it has capitalized the region.

The objective of Tesla was to start operations of a third factory, the Giga Berlin, in Germany and thus supply the European continent, significantly simplifying the logistics of transport and sale of cars on the continent. Due to dozens of problems, especially bureaucratic, they will start operations in 2022. According to explanations from Elon musk, CEO of the company, the company will take months to optimize the speed of the production lines. That is why we will not see large-scale assembly of vehicles until the end of the year.

They will also start operations in a new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas to significantly increase the assembly of units and supply the local market.

Both facilities will manufacture only the Model Y. They will do it with a new assembly method which includes a structural battery and larger parts. This is thanks to a casting process which will simplify significantly. It will also be cheaper, faster and offer safer vehicles to the future owner.

In addition, Tesla is in active development of a new battery cheaper and simpler to produce. As a result, it will give greater autonomy, more power and will be more ecological. It is known as 4680 and the Model Y, the Cybertruck and the future $ 25,000 vehicle, they would incorporate it.

The Giga Austin will also manufacture, in the future, the Cybertruck. There are still no clear delivery dates for the Tesla truck, which has garnered so much attention since its introduction in late 2019.

Tesla will present its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 at the end of January 2022. It is expected that, once again, they will exceed the expectations of specialized analysts.