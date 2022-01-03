Shares in Elon Musk’s company soared after Tesla on Sunday reported a record for quarterly deliveries that far exceeded Wall Street estimates, skirting a global shortage of chips while ramping up production in China.

This is the sixth consecutive quarter that the world’s highest-value automaker has posted a record delivery.

In the fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 308,600 vehicles, well above analyst forecasts of 263,026 vehicles. This is a 70% increase over the previous year and almost 30% over the previous quarter’s record.

“Great job from the Tesla team around the world!” Musk tweeted.

His firm increased production in China despite even increased competition and regulatory pressure amid consumer complaints about the safety of its products.

On an annual basis, the automaker raised its deliveries 87% from a year earlier, to 936,172 vehicles in 2021. Musk said in October that Tesla will be able to maintain its annual growth rate of more than 50% for “a good time.” .