On more than one occasion we have commented that in the electric vehicles of Tesla the possibility of play some games at video games like Cuphead or The Witcher 3. However, there are those who did not see this form of entertainment favorably and considered it a real danger that could cause distractions behind the wheel.

The same has been expressed by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the organization that is responsible for ensuring safety on the roads and that citizens comply with the laws, after opening an investigation that has led Elon Musk’s company to recoil with the operation of your Passenger Play application.

So Tesla has decided deactivate its function while the car is running, so that it can only be used when the vehicle is stationary. In principle it was intended to be used by the rest of the passengers, but nothing prevented the driver himself from joining the game or, above all, not being fully attentive to the road.

This new measure will affect more than 580,000 company cars. Specifically to all those corresponding to the 3, S, X and Y models that have been manufactured since 2017 to date, because the NHTSA ensures that it is strictly forbidden to beat vehicles with technologies that may cause distractions.