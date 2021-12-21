Tesla has decided to remove the advertised sale price for the new Tesla Roadster from its website. The new generation of the 100% electric convertible was on sale for $ 250,000 for the Founders Series edition. Removing this information suggests that this limited edition is out of stock. The launch of the new Tesla Roadster has suffered several delays.

The commercialization of a new generation of the Tesla Roadster has generated a lot of interest. At the time that Tesla confirmed the return of its iconic 100% electric convertible, the bells were thrown on the fly. However, the years have passed and there have been several delays. Now, this long-awaited model is back in the news due to a change that the brand has made on its website.

Tesla has eliminated the sale price of the new Roadster. And more specifically the price that refers to the limited edition Founders Series. A version that will only be accessible to a total of 1,000 buyers. The new Tesla Roadster Founders Series had a marked price of $ 250,000 (€ 220,620). Does this mean that it has been exhausted? Let’s go into detail.

Production of the new Tesla Roadster is expected to start in 2023

Tesla Roadster, the vehicle presented in 2017 that will arrive? In 2023



The new Roadster It runs the risk of being the Tesla model whose launch has been delayed the most. Recall that the second generation of this model with which Tesla began its journey as a manufacturer of fully electric vehicles was presented in November 2017. Initially it was planned that in 2020 its arrival on the market would take place, something that, as well, jumps in sight, it has not happened.

Going back to our year, and more specifically to last October, it was noted that the start of production of the new Roadster will take place in 2023. It will also be in that year when the manufacturing process of the Tesla Semi is launched. Now, as this new date arrives and the beginning of mass production materializes (or not), this movement made by the brand has drawn powerfully attention.

It is important to note that for to formalize a reservation of the new Roadster it is necessary to carry out a deposit of $ 50,000 (€ 43,000 in the case of Spain). At this time, if we go to the US website of Tesla we will realize that the prices have been withdrawn and it is only possible to consult the important of the reservation. The aforementioned $ 50,000, which is about € 44,390 according to the current exchange rate.

The Founders Series edition of the new Tesla Roadster is limited to 1,000 units

The new Tesla Roadster and its almost 1,000 km of autonomy



The Roadster introduced by Tesla at the end of 2017 is not the model that will eventually reach dealerships. The design will undergo various changes to adapt to the standards of what we consider to be a production vehicle. What’s more, it cannot be ruled out that the technical specifications are also subject to some kind of modification.

Tesla announced that the new generation of the Roadster equips a 200 kWh battery that allows it to have a autonomy of almost 1,000 kilometers. It exceeds 400 km / h top speed and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in about 2 seconds. They are a scandal performance.