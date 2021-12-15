In less than a month the company has received two similar lawsuits.

As reported Reuters Y Business Insider, An employee of one of Tesla’s assembly lines has filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Alameda (California, USA) against the electric vehicle manufacturer company. In said lawsuit, the employee, called Erica Cloud, report the company for experiencing “continuous and pervasive sexual” harassment in their workplace.

Erica Cloud alleges in the lawsuit that her former manager hugged her and massaged her while making comments with a sexual nature. In addition, he also adds that currently is suffering various retaliation from other managers after complaining about what happened to the company’s human resources department. Continuing with what can be found in Cloud’s lawsuit, in it we can find that both Tesla and the rest of the defendants subjected the woman to “a hostile work environment derived from animosity towards her gender and sexual harassment.”

Apparently, Cloud would be receiving retaliation from his managers

Recall that this event occurs just after the production associate of Tesla, Jessica Barraza, will file a lawsuit accusing the company of rampant sexual harassment at its Fremont (California) factory. In said lawsuit, Barraza alleges she was inappropriately touched, booed and subjected to sexual comments at her workplace. It also indicates that the managers were aware of the harassment and were part of those acts.

Finally, and without leaving the Tesla factory in Fremont, in October, the company was claimed about $ 137 million for another incident. That time it was for a racial discrimination and harassment lawsuit, as a former African-American elevator manager for the company, Owen Diaz, said he had suffered such behavior by superiors. In addition, the company’s employees organized to bring a class action lawsuit alleging racism at the aforementioned factory.

