The US electric vehicle maker is recalling 356,309 Model 3s from 2017 to 2020 for rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles for front hood issues.

“The unavailability of the rearview camera device can affect the driver’s rear vision and increase the risk of a collision,” said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Tesla is not aware of any accidents, injuries or deaths related to the problems in the Model 3 and Model S, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1% in pre-market trading on Thursday.